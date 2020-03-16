Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Europe looks to close borders

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, proposed the closure of all non-essential trips to the block to stop the spread of the coronavirus. She cited strong support for the movement ahead of a formal vote by member countries on Tuesday.

The ban, which would initially be for 30 days, would not restrict travel between the U.S. Member States, but 10 European countries have already introduced their own border controls.

France imposed a 15-day blockade on its citizens, and President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on Monday: "We are at war."

And it's not just national borders. Europeans are building boundaries within their cities and neighborhoods and around their homes. A life of "slapping your shoulders on the street or in the cafe, greeting friends with kisses on the cheeks,quot; no longer exists, writes our chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe.