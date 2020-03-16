Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Europe looks to close borders
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, proposed the closure of all non-essential trips to the block to stop the spread of the coronavirus. She cited strong support for the movement ahead of a formal vote by member countries on Tuesday.
The ban, which would initially be for 30 days, would not restrict travel between the U.S. Member States, but 10 European countries have already introduced their own border controls.
France imposed a 15-day blockade on its citizens, and President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on Monday: "We are at war."
And it's not just national borders. Europeans are building boundaries within their cities and neighborhoods and around their homes. A life of "slapping your shoulders on the street or in the cafe, greeting friends with kisses on the cheeks,quot; no longer exists, writes our chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe.
Are here the latest updates on the outbreak and maps of where the virus has spread.
In other parts of the world:
-
President Trump and US health officials USA They discouraged the meetings of more than 10 people and went to bars, restaurants and food courts. And seven counties in the San Francisco area ordered residents to stay home.
-
Canada closed its borders to most foreign travelers.
-
In a change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should work at home and avoid unnecessary travel and contacts with others, but did not order the closure of schools or businesses.
-
President Trump told a group of governors that they should not wait for the federal government to meet the growing demand for respirators for severe coronavirus cases.
-
Across the Middle East, schools, shopping malls, restaurants, and workplaces were closed, and flights were suspended as countries like Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Kuwait moved aggressively to deal with the outbreak.
What to know: Social isolation does not have to be lonely. Also, if your kids are learning from home, maybe our writing instructions will help.
The Times provides free access to much of our coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free.
The first official numbers since Beijing blocked parts of the country are out: Industrial production, retail sales and investment recorded record double-digit declines during the first two months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019.
Although government officials dismissed the news, saying it was too early to know whether the economy contracted, the data released Monday was even bleaker than many economists had anticipated.
Looking to the future: It may be months, if not more, before the country is fully operational again. Tens of millions of migrants working in China's factories are still trapped in quarantines or in their home villages. And consumers are not buying yet.
Markets: Asian, European and US stocks fell further on Monday despite a massive cut in Federal Reserve interest rates and a cash injection. The central bank essentially unleashed all the aggressive and extraordinary policies it used to combat the global financial crisis from 2007 to 2009, but deployed them in a single weekend.
Here is the latest in the markets.
If you have 20 minutes, it's worth it
Billie Eilish's rise to stardom
The teen pop star has resurrected the macabre, melancholic humor that has been largely absent from the mainstream music since the heyday of the '90s rock acts like Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson. For its musical theme, The New York Times magazine watched his promotion.
"I love to upset people," said Eilish to our writer. "Driving people crazy. I like to be watched. I like being in people's heads. I feed on it.
Snapshot: Above, the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Southern California is known for its stunning wildflower blossoms.
What we are reading: This New York Magazine article about the fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park. Jonathan Wolfe, a news producer on "The Daily,quot; podcast, called it "a sharp look at how the communities surrounding the park, and the city as a whole, have responded to the murder, and dealt with police and comments that followed. "
Now a break from the news
Cook from your pantry: Our food columnist Melissa Clark offers weekly recipe tips for those of us who are making the most of our grocery stocks:
“For this first recipe, I chose a pumpkin bun because I had a can of pumpkin puree left in the back of the closet, left over from Thanksgiving, but I could use any fruit or vegetables around me. Ripe mashed bananas or finely grated applesauce, pear, or pear, or even frozen berry or peach puree are also good candidates. Mashed roasted sweet potatoes or carrots would also work.
“To do this, beat 1¾ cups of pureed or grated fruits or vegetables, 2 eggs and ½ cup of oil or melted butter. Sweeten the mixture with ½ to ¾ cup sugar, depending on how sweet you like your quickbread (white, brown, coconut sugar, whatever you have), then season with ½ teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon of the spices you have . (I used a combination of ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon.) When it is smooth, mix 2 cups of flour (use all-purpose or a combination of all-purpose and whole wheat) and 1 teaspoon of baking soda. Bake at 350 degrees in a 9-by-5-inch greased pan for 45 minutes to an hour. "
Listens: Angélique Kidjo, one of the most respected vocalists in Africa, was born in 1960, the same year that her country, Benin, gained independence. She spoke to The Times about her musical and cultural education.
Watch: Director Eliza Hittman "Never Rarely Sometimes Always,quot; tells an untold story about abortion. It is a critical choice.
Smarter life: A professor at Brown University offers tips for hacking our brains and breaking the cycle of anxiety: “Overwhelmed by uncertainty and fear of the future, the rational parts of our brains go offline. By simply taking a moment to pause, we give our prefrontal cortex a chance to get back online and do what it does best: think. "
And now for the backstory on …
Covering the market chaos
It's been a chaotic week on Wall Street. To break the turmoil, Times Insider spoke to Matt Phillips, a market reporter at the business desk. Below is a condensed version of the conversation.
Tell us about last week. What happened?
Everyone knew that the virus was spreading in China and compartmentalized it. But there was a psychological change when the virus spread to Italy. As one of my sources said, many Wall Street workers have been to Italy. This was not as "foreign,quot; as people thought.
Then there was growing concern about our government's response. When talking to people it seemed that they were concerned that there was no serious answer. Wall Street is neither warm nor fuzzy. What they really want to see is numbers. And if there are no numbers to work with, then Wall Street doesn't know what to do. The fact that there has been no substantial evidence in the United States drove the streets crazy.
Were you surprised by the stock market events of the past week?
I would never have predicted a collapse as we saw last week. This was the end of the bull market, in part because the Federal Reserve, which has been like a big wind behind the market for a decade, can't solve it: it can't print enough money to ensure that people don't get infected by the virus.
How have your sources been reacting?
They say it is scary. People in the stock market generally speak generally because the details are valuable. My job is like trying to measure your temperature with what you think is driving the market, but no one really has any idea. It is truly the sum of millions of people with millions of motivations who take millions of positions, so there is never an answer.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the economic threat of the coronavirus.
• Here's our Mini Crossword, and a hint: Initialism for a remote employee (three letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Elaine Glusac, a longtime contributor to The New York Times Travel section, is our next Frugal Traveler columnist.