YOU. He seems confused after walking with his family doing a viral dance challenge

It seems like everyone is joining in the fun these days and posting their viral dance challenges on social media platforms like Tik Tok or Triller. Well, apparently T.I. He is not exactly on the current trend and seemed particularly confused when he met his family in the midst of his version of the challenge.

YOU. He likes to think of himself as a man who knows all things, but that obviously doesn't include the popularity of viral dance challenges on social media. Tip recently inadvertently ran into his family in the midst of a fully choreographed dance routine, and was positively puzzled about what was happening.

While the family, including his wife Tiny Harris, proceeded to kill every move and enjoy themselves, as evidenced by the smiles on their collective faces, T.I. it is duplicated several times to record what is happening.

It looks like most parents who don't know what kids are doing these days, including the latest dances and viral challenges. We predict it's only a matter of time before T.I.'s reaction becomes the latest meme to sweep the internet, and you probably know you already have quite a few custom memes.

Since most Americans are settling into forced quarantines, lockouts, and curfews, spending quality family time is probably the new wave that will take over social media, and that's really a good thing.

