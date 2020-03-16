YOU. Comfort your fans with this message and address collective hysteria

YOU. is trying to comfort his fans these days in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The truth is, panic and fear have gotten really powerful across the world, and many people are freaking out these days.

Our lives are changing and we are all afraid of the unexpected.

Tip tells his fans that mass hysteria is not a good thing, and he shared an encouraging message for his followers on his social media account.

"Don't let the massive hysteria of the world (everyone else) make you forget how good God has been to ALL OF US … Those of you who feel that you can be people of faith and that your faith is not tested … you "re wrong And those of you who ARE TRULY people of faith, let me remind you … PRAYER MUST REPLACE YOUR CONCERNS AND YOUR CONCERN DISQUALIFIES PRAYER … Okay, take it easy … The advice of,quot; KingsThoughts👑 "she captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You overcame the crack epidemic, mass incarceration (still ongoing), racism in America. We will be fine. Kendrick's voice. "

A follower posted this: "I'm scared even of traveling back to my university. I just want all this to stop."

A commenter said: Amen! All of this hype is for population control to control people to vote so that Trump can go back to office! Please understand better the form of the word and how the governor owns the minds of the majority! I'm not going to fall victim, because I know who I pray to for giving too much about this instead of your faith in the Lord's promise! "

Someone else said: Di Say Unk @ troubleman31 🙌🏾‼ ️ reminds you of God good grace !! He got his divine protection and his love ❤️🙏🏾 ’and a commenter posted this:" Blank Spot @ troubleman31 uses free time and regroups wisely "

In other news, T.I. He surprised his fans with a video he just shared on his social media account with a violent encounter with the police.



