YMCA Twin Cities closes many services to focus on child care programs – Up News Info

– YMCA Twin Cities is making major changes to help parents with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the end of Sunday business hours, the YMCA closed its fitness, health and wellness centers, swimming pools and camps.

The YMCA will focus on its child care programs.

“In the short term, we are turning our resources to better support the most pressing needs of our community. We are aligning ourselves with our community partners to serve working parents, including healthcare workers, first responders and "essential,quot; employees who protect our community, "the YMCA said in a statement.

Y's Early Childhood Learning Centers will remain open and parents with children enrolled in the center should expect their children to continue to receive care.

“In addition to these vital programs, our Y will continue to support the young adults we serve through our Youth Intervention Services and YMCA college programs. Our dedicated teams will communicate directly with these young adults and provide the help they need, ”said the YMCA.

The YMCA says its team will also contact ForeverWell members to sign up and see how they are doing.

"We are committed to the older adults in our community and we want to let them know that we are here for them, always," said the YMCA.

The YMCA also offers a new on-demand fitness program called Y360 for adults and children. Fitness exercises can be done at home.

Full operations are expected to reestablish March 30, but the date may change depending on developments in coronavirus.

More information about the services is available on the YMCA MN website.