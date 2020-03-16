WWE Moves WrestleMania 36 from Tampa to Performance Center in Orlando

%MINIFYHTML808165b52817459f624687f389e2c54d11% %MINIFYHTML808165b52817459f624687f389e2c54d12%

WWE announced Monday that it would move its main event, WrestleMania on April 5, from Tampa, Florida, to its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and would close the card to the public.

The company said the decision was made "(i) n in coordination with local partners and government officials." Only "essential personnel,quot; will be allowed within the Performance Center for pay per view.

Massive gatherings across the country are being scrapped as the coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic continues. This year's WrestleMania was to take place at the nearly 66,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the home stadium for the NFL Buccaneers.

WWE saw how a production in an empty studio arena could work and be seen when he performed "SmackDown Live,quot; on Friday in a near-empty Performance Center.

