Women Make Science: The Kyrgyz Space School | Scientific technology

A group of young women look at the stars in Kyrgyzstan.

In the capital Bishkek, a non-profit organization has assembled an all-female group to build and launch the country's first satellite by 2021.

%MINIFYHTML8ab03168414950abf8cd1694d17d13b311% %MINIFYHTML8ab03168414950abf8cd1694d17d13b312%

This could help revive an industry once closed; After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan became independent but lost its national space program.

Nineteen-year-old Alina and others work tirelessly to code, wire, design and build the satellite. They also have to raise support and raise funds by speaking at events and doing concerts in the local media.

Kyrgyzstan Space School Follow their journey as they prepare for launch, documenting the challenges and successes this formidable team encounters.

Source: Al Jazeera