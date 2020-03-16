Woman taken to hospital after falling off horse at Discovery Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

DISCOVERY BAY (Up News Info SF) – A 60-year-old woman was flown to a Walnut Creek hospital Sunday afternoon after suffering injuries from an apparent horse fall, firefighters from the East Fire Protection District said. Against Coast.

Paramedics were called to Azure Court around 2 p.m. On Sunday, where they met the woman who had fallen.

She was taken a short distance to the Discovery Bay Country Club parking lot, where she was loaded onto a helicopter for the trip to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, firefighters said.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening hip injury, firefighters said.

