Woman arrested after threatening to cough up a Los Angeles police officer and alleging she had a coronavirus

# Roommates, people are turning to extremes since the coronavirus outbreak has reached a fever pitch. While most stores have turned into violent panic and hoarding playgrounds, people are also using the virus as an opportunity to defeat law enforcement. The Los Angeles Police Department recently arrested a woman after claiming she had a coronavirus and coughing against an officer.

@TMZ_TV reports that police in Los Angeles revealed that a force officer recently had an encounter with a woman who was parked in the disabled parking lot without proper certification. When the LAPD officer approached her about the rape, things took a disturbing turn because the woman instantly became combative.

He reportedly threatened to cough on the officer and give him the coronavirus, which he claimed to have contracted. When the police officer ignored her claims despite her continued behavior, the woman was arrested for serious crime threats. Although the woman was not found to have a coronavirus, the Los Angeles police officer was still wearing gloves and washed her hands after arresting her.

Now, it is up to the District Attorney to determine whether the woman's charges will remain, as they have the option of leaving her position as a felony or reducing it to a lesser crime. Using coronavirus appears to be the new way to get out of things or threaten people, as social media has seen an increase in people detailing encounters and posting viral videos.

Meanwhile, most of the US USA It remains blocked in an effort to stop the spread of the disease as much as possible.

