With the ceasefire in place, the Syrians return for their belongings, but not to stay

BALYOUN, Syria – Families sifted through the bombed-out ruins of their shops and homes on Thursday in the frontline Syrian city of Balyoun, using a fragile ceasefire between Russia and Turkey to retrieve their belongings, but expressing little confidence in that it would. latest.
"We will never return," Isam Alloush said, a flash of sadness crossing his face.
His truck was packed with mattresses and a galvanized water tank that he was carrying to a camp near the Turkish border, where eight members of his family live in a tent. "It is a great lie," he said of the ceasefire. "They have been cheating on us for years."
Balyoun is one of a line of ghostly and battered towns and villages in the southern half of Idlib province, emptied of its inhabitants for three months when Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air power, headed north in an effort to seize control of the last rebel-controlled region in Syria.
South of the city of Idlib, the towns and villages were mostly deserted, the shattered buildings and the shrapnel scars on the walls show signs of heavy aerial bombardment and artillery fire in recent weeks.
Residents who collected their belongings said they had fled the bombing in a hurry and were now living in tents or in warehouse buildings near the Turkish border. Nearly a million people have been displaced in the past three months, most of them now huddled in a narrow stretch just a few miles deep along the border.
The attack stopped 11 days ago, when President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, They agreed to a ceasefire, encouraging the Syrians to rush back to their villages to save what they could.
A Russian surveillance drone buzzed overhead for several hours, forcing people to seek refuge in the ruins, but otherwise the skies were silent. The crash of a single artillery shell sounded in the distance, fired by Syrian government forces, civil defense teams said.
Civilians said they hoped the ceasefire would become a lasting peace, but few said they believed the Russian-Syrian offensive had ended.
"If there is a real ceasefire and a real agreement, we will return," said Mahmoud Masri, 42. "We trust the Turks, but we don't trust the Russians because they killed us."
The situation in Balyoun exposes the flaws of the ceasefire agreement. The city remains in rebel hands and marks the front line of the advance of the Syrian forces.
But it is located six miles south of the M4 motorway, so it is excluded from the de-escalation zone that will be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops.
Residents overwhelmingly said they would not stay if the Russians brought Syrian government forces into the city.
Backed by Russia, the government of President Bashar al-Assad has set out to regain control of two strategic highways that cross Idlib province: the M5, which runs between the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, and the M4, which links eastern and western Syria.
Erdogan, who supports Syrian groups opposed to Mr. Assad, had insisted that government forces withdraw to positions agreed with Moscow in 2018 that they planned for both roads to be demilitarized zones.
Erdogan has deployed nearly 10,000 soldiers and armor in Idlib province in the past three months to try to stop the Syrian advance, which threatens to force several million Syrians to enter Turkey.
However, the ceasefire agreement of March 5 has not met Erdogan's stated demands. Basically it recognizes the new reality, relinquishes control of the M5 and the cities throughout the Syrian government, and opens the M4 to Russian forces.
The agreement has left hundreds of thousands of people unsure whether they can return to their homes. The strategic cities of Maaret al-Numan and Saraqib on the Aleppo-Damascus highway remain in the hands of the Syrian government, and few residents risk returning.
Under the terms of the agreement, the M4 highway, which runs through the lower part of Idlib province, will be a demilitarized zone, jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish forces. However, the first patrol was abandoned on Sunday after protesters burned tires to block the road.
In Balyoun, sandwiched between the M4 to the north and the Syrian forces to the south, the performance represented by the latest deal is felt particularly sharply. "Of course it is worse," Abdul Ghani al-Huqman said as he prepared to leave with his brother driving a furniture truck. "We are between the M4 and the regime. No one is living here.
It was in Balyoun that at least 36 Turkish troops They were killed two weeks ago in airstrikes. There was little doubt that the attacks were delivered by a Russian fighter jet, according to members of an observation team that tracks aircraft activity over Syria and local civil defense teams that assisted with the rescue effort.
A line of ruined rocks and craters dug into the ground marked where 13 missiles had struck Turkish soldiers as they sought refuge in various stone villas. Shattered military uniforms and an army boot cut in half lay on the floor in the courtyard of a house. The metal debris and bulletproof windshield of an SUV, wrecked but still in one piece, were across the street.
Analysts said the attack appeared to be a sharp reprimand from an impatient Mr Putin to dissuade Turkey from blocking Russian and Syrian forces from defeating the last remnants of the opposition. Instead, it led Erdogan to reinforce his military stance in Idlib and to ask for the support of NATO allies to avoid a refugee crisis as Syrians threatened to flood the Turkish border.
However, Syrians remain unsure whether Turkey can truly contain another Russian-Syrian advance.
"Tell your President Trump to stop this suffering," said Mosa al-Sheikh, 35, who owns a furniture store on the city's main shopping street. "The Turkish soldiers died here," he said. "The Russians and Assad are on strike every day. They don't let us live. "
In the city of Ariha, a conglomerate of concrete apartment buildings astride the M4, some people have dared to return but no longer feel calmer.
Wahida Sankar Graibi returned to his family during the bombing because he could not bear to camp with dozens of other families at a school.
"We are very afraid," he said, "but it is better to die with dignity than to live that life."
He stopped to speak in the main city square, where three men sat in plastic chairs selling cigarette boxes.
They had lived under the bombings, with little food or water, and had begged bread from the armed fighters, Graibi said. Some stores were opening, but there was no work and families were starving, he added.
"Tell the international community to send aid to cities like Ariha," he said. "We need it now, not later."
And they remained prepared to flee if the fighting resumed, he said.
"Now we understand that we have to take a bag and run away," he said. “We decided that if we are displaced again, we will go directly to the Turkish border. We will not go anywhere else. "
Saad Alnassife contributed reports from Idlib, Syria.