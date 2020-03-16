With the ceasefire in place, the Syrians return for their belongings, but not to stay

BALYOUN, Syria – Families sifted through the bombed-out ruins of their shops and homes on Thursday in the frontline Syrian city of Balyoun, using a fragile ceasefire between Russia and Turkey to retrieve their belongings, but expressing little confidence in that it would. latest.

"We will never return," Isam Alloush said, a flash of sadness crossing his face.

His truck was packed with mattresses and a galvanized water tank that he was carrying to a camp near the Turkish border, where eight members of his family live in a tent. "It is a great lie," he said of the ceasefire. "They have been cheating on us for years."

Balyoun is one of a line of ghostly and battered towns and villages in the southern half of Idlib province, emptied of its inhabitants for three months when Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air power, headed north in an effort to seize control of the last rebel-controlled region in Syria.