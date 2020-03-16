With the 2019-20 season on the brink, a look at the history of NHL interruptions

%MINIFYHTML660ee78e584dfdc742b42704b642544411% %MINIFYHTML660ee78e584dfdc742b42704b642544412%

The coronavirus pandemic has closed the world of sports, including the NHL season, which announced on March 12 that it would pause the 2019-20 season.

While movement during the season is unusual, this is not the first time the league has seen a work stoppage in its history.

Here is a brief summary of the cases in which the hockey season was halted.

1991-92

During the NHL's 75th anniversary season, the league experienced a first: a strike. On April 1, the players, led by the executive director of the National Hockey League National Players Association, Bob Goodenow, "left,quot; the season at 3 p.m. ET after rejecting the last offer from the owners of a collective bargaining agreement by a vote of 560 to 4.

Three games scheduled for that night were canceled: the islanders in the Maple Leafs, the Capitals against the Devils and the Jets were in San Jose to face the Sharks.

After 10 days, the strike came to an end when players saw their playoff revenue share increase and gained more control over marketing rights, while the owners gained four games in the regular season to 84 games.

The league was able to reschedule the canceled games and complete a full regular season beginning April 12. In the end, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks to win the Stanley Cup on June 1, 1992, making it the first time that a champion was awarded the Lord Stanley Cup in June.

1994-95

Once again, the league found itself in the same position with a work stoppage; however, this time it was the owners who made the move and blocked the players.

Under new NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, the owners and the league wanted aggressive expansion, a new US television deal. USA, A Focus on Long-Term Growth and Peace of Work. Players disputed the introduction of a luxury tax, a salary cap, and when players would be eligible for unrestricted free agency.

As the training camp went smoothly, this labor dispute that started on October 1 ended after a 103-day lockout with the owners withdrawing the luxury tax. A shorter 48-game season began on January 20 without playing games between conferences. The regular season was completed on May 3 and the New Jersey Devils claimed their first Stanley Cup in franchise history by sweeping the Detroit Red Wings in late June.

2004-05

Although 10 years had passed, animosity remained from previous CBA negotiations and with the agreement expired, the entire 2004-05 season was canceled due to the labor dispute. The biggest point of discussion was the salary limit since the league wanted it to be inflexible. In February 2005, Bettman announced the cancellation of the season.

Many players went to Europe to play during the blockade. Henrik Zetterberg won the Swedish League scoring title with 50 points in 50 games. KHL's AK Bars Kazan had a $ 65 million roster that included Ilya Kovalchuk, Nikolai Khabibulin, Dany Heatley and Vincent Lecavalier.

In April, the NHLPA introduced the idea of ​​an upper and lower salary cap that the NHL adopted as Goodenow was replaced as the NHLPA executive director by Ted Saskin. Under the new CBA, which was agreed on July 22, 2005, players were able to reach unrestricted free agency faster and earned a fixed percentage of the league's revenue.

2012-13

The most recent labor dispute forced the postponement of the start of the 2012-13 NHL season with two key arguments at the center: the share of league earnings and the salary cap. The owners of the NHL and the league wanted the players' shared earnings to drop from the 57-43 division.

Once again, the blockade also allowed players to play hockey elsewhere with Evgeni Malkin and Sergei Gonchar signing KHL contracts.

However, with the cancellation of another season in less than a decade, the league and players agreed to a new CBA in January and committed a 50/50 revenue split.

The 48-game regular season started on January 19, with no inter-conference games. In June, the Chicago Blackhawks captured their second Stanley Cup in four seasons, defeating the Boston Bruins in six games.