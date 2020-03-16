Why did Lady Gaga not like being single?

Lady GagaI just wanted some stupid love.
Immediately after releasing her new single for her upcoming sixth studio album, "Stupid Love," the world-famous artist is in the midst of her own romance with Michael Polansky, which comes a year after the end of its commitment to Christian carino. As he recalled in a radio interview on The Kyle and Jackie O showThere was a time in between when she was single, and not so happy about it.
"It was a really difficult process for me because I was going through a moment in my life … I was actually having a lot of trouble with that," said the Oscar winner. "I didn't like being single. I felt like my career had taken over and that my personal life was something I didn't have that much time to chase and control and I was very sad." He explained, noting that he was also facing other traumas in his life at the time.
However, when it came time to make music, Gaga took an unexpected celebration route, which she said showed her how strong she was and that she was "strong enough to let her go."
"Not only did he make me do a song that is now really great around the world and I'm very proud, but it also opened me up to a place where I could fall in love," Gaga said. "I think opening your heart like that is very difficult and scary."
Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the "Stupid Love,quot; message is even more significant. "I really wanted with 'Stupid Love' to put a sense of positivity in the world and remind people that we have love and that it is the most beautiful thing we have and that kindness still exists even though things don't they always feel easy and it can feel really tough, "he told the hosts.
"I think it is really cool to be grateful for what we have and to love is one of those things."