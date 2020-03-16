Who was arrested in the MBS crackdown? The | Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has launched a radical crackdown on royalty and security officials, according to various reports, in what observers see as the heir's latest effort at the throne to consolidate power in the kingdom.

Two of the most influential members of the royal family, Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, King Salman's younger brother, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the former Crown Prince and Minister of the Interior, were attacked.

Saudi experts and observers, including sources with connections to the royal palace, told Al Jazeera that it was unclear if there was a plot against MBS that triggered this sweep.

Source: Al Jazeera