WHO urges the world to 'test, test, test' for COVID-19: Live Updates | Coronavirus pandemic news

The World Health Organization (WHO) described the coronavirus pandemic as the "global health crisis that defines our time,quot; and urged countries to evaluate all suspected cases of COVID-19.

"We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday at a press conference in Geneva. "All countries should be able to evaluate all suspected cases. They cannot fight this pandemic blindfolded."

The United States and countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East have closed schools, entertainment venues and all less essential services in an effort to combat the virus.

Governments are limiting travel, in and out, to curb the movement of people. The Philippines has put the entire island of Luzon under lock and key, while Malaysia will effectively close the country from March 18. South Korea and China, wary of imported infections, have also tightened requirements for international arrivals.

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 168,000 people and has killed at least 6,610, according to the WHO.

This is Al Jazeera's continued coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

I am Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday March 17

00:10 GMT – Colombia will close all borders until May 30

Colombian President Ivan Duque has just announced that the country will close all its borders, from March 17 to May 30, in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

00:00 GMT – Imported cases increase numbers from China

China's aggressive containment strategies keep domestic transmission under control as it continues to report new imported cases.

Mainland China had 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, compared to 16 the day before. Hubei central province reported a new case, while there were 20 new imported cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 80,881, with 3,226 dead.

The country recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 12 of them in Hubei. Of these, 11 were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged late last year.

