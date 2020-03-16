With the sports world closed for the next few months, at least, it's hard not to remember the great memories that sports have given us, right? I have been blessed in my career as a sports journalist by covering more incredible moments and games than I could even begin to count.

%MINIFYHTMLda31f936ce86d705cbed45fe6ea69d5e11% %MINIFYHTMLda31f936ce86d705cbed45fe6ea69d5e12%

The list includes a pair of 15-for-2 surprises in the NCAA Tournament (Lehigh and Middle Tennessee) and four World Series 7 games (2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019). But whoever beats them all?

He was sitting on the court the day the impossible happened, the day a 16th seed finally eliminated the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The University of Maryland-Baltimore County traveled to Charlotte to play the Virginia Cavaliers, who were not only first, but number one in the tournament that year.

March Madness 2018: 16-Seed UMBC Stuns Virginia in Historic Disorder

UMBC dominated the best team in the country that day, winning by 20 points (74-54) in a game that didn't even feel that close, somehow. This was not how it was supposed to happen, how the little 16 seed was finally going to stun a 1-Seed Goliath. There was supposed to be a buzz or a few final minutes as the clock ticked slowly to 0:00.

I've seen enough March Madness upsets in my day, the FaganJinx is real folks, to get a pretty good idea of ​​how these things tend to unfold.

This contest was unlike anything I had ever seen. The game was tied 21-21, at halftime, and although the Cavaliers were not winning, the game was played at their own pace. It seemed only a matter of time before Virginia, who was 31-2, had beaten the mighty ACC with a 17-1 record and reached the ACC Tournament title, wielded her will.

But then, to borrow from my ringtone file that day …

UMBC came out of halftime as if it was playing against the state of Delaware, not as the best team in the nation. Joe Sherburne drove to the edge, scored and was fouled. He made the free throw to put the Retrievers up, 24-21, and then dropped a triple. 27-21. Layup by K.J. Maura 3 points from Jarius Lyles. 32-24. 3 Sherburne points. Three free kicks by Lyles. 38-24. Layup by Lyles. Another tray of Lyles. 45-29. They were relentless. Confident. Aggressive. Undaunted.

The result was not remotely in doubt for the final stretch of that unforgettable game. Also amazing was the fact that I had time to present a long timbre story, a normally shortened column filed right on the timbre, to the greatest surprise in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Somehow we went from UMBC in need of a miracle to beat Virginia in need of the same kind of miracle event.

MORE: Ranking of the 16 main discomforts of #FaganJinx

The Retrievers spent the last 10 minutes or so doing three things: extend their lead, smile from ear to ear and giggle like the crowd in Charlotte – it was the last game of the day, a kick-off time shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET: He was going a little crazy.

Lyles, the UMBC star player, finished with 28 points, 23 of them in the second half. Only one player had scored more than 28 points against Virginia throughout the season, and Lyles only needed 11 shots from the field (he made nine of them) to reach 28.

"I was in a zone, man," Lyles told me in the locker room after the game. "I get into those areas from time to time. I don't think anyone can stop me when I get into that area. Thank you to my teammates for bringing me the ball and the coach for giving me that confidence."

The most points Virginia had allowed in one game all season was 68, in a loss to West Virginia on December 5. UMBC scored 74-53 in the second half! The Cavaliers had held opponents to 53 or less points during a full game 15 times during the season.

"Get in," Jourdan Grant said, "and beat the No. 1 team in the country, not the No. 1 spot, but the No. 1 team in the country, the way we did? It's just a crazy feeling."

He was not wrong then, and he is not wrong now.