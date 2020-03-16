Whitmer expands unemployment benefits for Michigan workers – Up News Info Detroit

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to temporarily expand eligibility for unemployment benefits.

This executive order is effective immediately and runs through Tuesday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Under the governor's order, unemployment benefits would extend to:

Workers who have unanticipated family care responsibilities, including those who have child care responsibilities due to school closings, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

Workers who are sick, quarantined or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are dismissed.

First responders in the public health community to become ill or quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

"As we work together to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, we must do everything we can to help working families," said Whitmer. "This executive order will provide immediate relief to those who are unable to go to work and who depend on their paycheck to put food on the table for themselves and their families." I urge everyone to make smart decisions right now and to do everything in their power to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. "

"We know that many families are and will experience economic pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. "Our expansion of unemployment and workers' compensation benefits is designed to help provide emergency support to Michigan's working families."

The State is also seeking solutions for freelancers and freelance contractors who traditionally do not have access to unemployment insurance.

Access to benefits for unemployed workers will also expand:

The benefits will increase from 20 to 26 weeks.

The eligibility period for the application will increase from 14 to 28 days.

Normal in-person registration and job search requirements will be suspended.

Eligible employees must apply for unemployment benefits online at Michigan.gov/UIA or 1-866-500-0017. You can find a fact sheet on how to apply for benefits here.

Under the order, an employer or employment unit must not be charged for unemployment benefits if its employees become unemployed due to an executive order requiring them to close or limit operations.

The order also expands the state's shared work program. Employers are encouraged to implement the program that allows employers to maintain operational productivity during declines in regular business activity rather than lay off workers. You can find more information about Work Share here.

Additional unemployment resources for employees can be found here and for workers here.

Whitmer is also looking for additional solutions for small businesses affected by COVID-19. Earlier this month, Congress passed legislation making $ 1 billion available to the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide low-interest loans to small businesses, small farm cooperatives, and nonprofits that have suffered substantial economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor has informed the SBA that he is seeking an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Statement for the state and has begun the process to receive the SBA statement. Once granted, small businesses in qualified areas will be able to access low-interest loans through the SBA. In the meantime, we encourage small businesses that could take advantage of SBA loans to start gathering the information they will need to complete and submit their application. Examples of necessary information can be found here. For additional information or assistance in preparing the loan application prior to filing, contact the Michigan SBA offices in Detroit or Grand Rapids. The Governor has requested that President Trump issue a Declaration of Major Disasters so that Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance through FEMA be made available to additional Michiganders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) call center is ready to support businesses seeking assistance through other available state programs. For more information, visit the MEDC website: www.michiganbusiness.org or call 888.522.0103. The Michigan Small Business Development Center can also provide resources for small businesses affected by COVID-19. Visit their website https://sbdcmichigan.org/small-business-covid19/ for Additional Information.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Short of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as the flu, the common cold, or COVID-19 is:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your healthcare provider. If you don't have a healthcare provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands frequently with warm soapy water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or top sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with other people.

Replace handshakes with elbow punches.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public environment.