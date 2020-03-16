What is the lowest seed to win the NCAA Tournament? Reviewing Villanova's March 1985 Madness Race

%MINIFYHTMLf8ff6e2cf959fc4cb66fbfb2363260e011% %MINIFYHTMLf8ff6e2cf959fc4cb66fbfb2363260e012%

They became losers, if you think about it. The 1984-85 Villanova Wildcats returned six of the top seven players from a team that the year before had won 75 percent of their Big East Conference games and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They featured a veteran point guard, three future NBA players, and a coach, Rollie Massimino, who would become a March Madness regular.

The Ed Pinckney Center had been twice named All-Big East. Forward Dwayne McClain was one of the most dynamic players in the country, a physical force that few could contain. Junior forward Harold Pressley was a McDonald's All-American in high school, and Villanova won a furious recruiting battle to sign him. Point guard Gary McLain was in his third year as a regular and had averaged more than five assists in his junior season.

"We had this team that is supposed to be good and we really had a decent regular season," Steve Lappas, then first-year assistant coach with the Wildcats and now an analyst at CBS Sports. "I remember how disappointed Coach Mass was with these guys, I thought they would be better."

Finally they were. They would become the team with the lowest seed to win the NCAA Tournament, entering the 1985 NCAA as 8 seeds and progressing somewhat to one of the greatest surprises in Final Four history: Villanova 66 Georgetown 64, a performance that soon became known as "The Perfect Game."

This is a timeline of that improbable execution:

November 24, 1984: Villanova opens his season with an 80-56 road loss at the Roy L. Patrick gym in Vermont. It was the start of a two-game road trip that also included a trip to Marist College, a 56-51 Wildcats victory. The Wildcats then played Temple in Palestra as part of the Big 5 competition. They didn't play their first game at Villanova Fieldhouse until the fourth game, a Dec. 5 matchup with Monmouth. (The man has changed college basketball.)

January 22: After defeating Boston College and Seton Hall, the Wildcats peaked 12-3 and peaked at the AP ranking at No. 14. They added one more victory the next day, against Providence, to hit a season high. 10 games above .500.

March 2: The Wildcats arrived at Pitt's Fitzgerald Fieldhouse for the final game of the regular season on a three-game winning streak, but only a record 5-5 in the previous 10 games. They were unclassified, but far behind St. John & # 39; s and Georgetown in the Big East ranking.

"I will never forget. We were playing CBS. They were good and we were terrible," Lappas told SN. "We were down like 20 points at halftime. He tells starters:" You have four minutes. If you can't do this, you're dating. And sure enough, four minutes later he took them out and put them all. We ended up losing by 35 or whatever. "

The final score was Pitt 85, Villanova 62. Only 35 points seemed.

March 9: Having avenged Pitt's defeat in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals before losing 15 in the semifinals to St. John & # 39; s, the Wildcats were 19-10 and received an overall bet for the NCAA Tournament. They were assigned seed No. 8 in the Southeast Region, which meant facing No. 9 Dayton on the Flyers' court at UD Arena.

“I remember the coach's mass, we were sitting at his house. He said, "I have one more game with these guys," Lappas told SN. "' One more game ". They really drove him crazy. We weren't going to have a long career because we really weren't that good. "

March 15: Villanova 51, Dayton 49. In a 49-game draw with 2:30 left, Villanova's Pressley stole the ball from Dayton's Anthony Grant (yes, that Anthony Grant, Sporting News' 2019-20 coach of the year). Then there was no shot clock in college basketball, so the Wildcats spread the floor and struggled to attempt the game's final shot, or any open disposition. As it happened, wing Harold Jensen appeared in the clearing with 10 seconds remaining and put the Cats ahead.

Sedric Toney, heavily defended by the Wildcats, missed a 16-footer to tie the bell.

"Really, that's how close we were to 85 not happening," Lappas said. "Then we started to play better and better."

March 17: Villanova 59, Michigan 55. Wolverines star Roy Tarpley had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the team shot 51 percent, but the Wildcats defense upset the Wolverines in 13 turnovers. And Villanova's ability to get the ball into the lane led to 31 free throw attempts to just five for Michigan. Guards Gary Grant and Antoine Joubert were ejected from the game.

Michigan became the first No. 1 seed of the expanded bracket era to lose less than Sweet 16.

March 22: Villanova 46, Maryland 43. With the action transferred to the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center, the Wildcats faced a regular season game matchup they had lost at Cole Field House, 77-74, with Len Bias scoring 30 points for the Terps.

Villanova's confrontation zone did not allow that to happen the second time. "Our defense was incredible," said Lappas. Bias was 4 of 13 from the field for eight points. The Terps shot 19 of 53. Only Adrian Branch, now an ESPN basketball analyst, was effective. He scored 21 points. The rest of the Maryland team, seven players in total, scored 22.

Pickney punished Maryland for 16 points and 13 rebounds.

March 24: Villanova 56, North Carolina 44. This was the third time in four years that Villanova had advanced to the Elite Eight. They lost the other two by 28 points combined.

"I know people talk about warming up in March," said Lappas. "No no. It's hot during the tournament." Winning that game at Dayton, winning it the way we won it, almost on the bell, that really takes you. "

Carolina center Brad Daugherty was able to go in by 17 points, but the Tar Heels could only give him nine shots. They turned the ball over 19 times, nine of which came from three reserves that played 52 minutes combined.

The Tar Heels had a 22-17 lead at halftime, but were defeated by Villanova in the second half; the Wildcats scored nearly as many points in the last 20 minutes (39) as Carolina did throughout the game.

One of the heroes of that game was reserve Harold Jensen, who came off the bench to score 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and make three steals. I would hear from him again.

March 30, 1985: Villanova 52, Memphis 45. The Wildcats were one of three Big East teams in the Final Four, a development whose lack of precedent was not surprising (less than a decade had passed since several teams in the same league could reach the NCAA), but that was never has been repeated.

The Tigers featured the all-time great Keith Lee along with 7-foot William Bedford, dynamic end Vincent Askew and point guard Andre Turner, four of the most talented players in the history of the Memphis program.

Lappas said the Wildcats were delighted that they weren't in the opposite half of the group playing against St. John & # 39; s, because they were already 0-3 against their Big East rivals. "Chris Mullin, the way he shot the ball, was a very difficult matchup for us," Lappas said.

Villanova's main concern against the Tigers was slowing down the game, so Massimino ordered his players to put seven or more passes on the ball before even thinking about shooting. At halftime, the game was tied at 23. But Bedford and Lee encountered foul problems in the second half, and coach Dana Kirk somehow allowed Lee to foul with more than 10 minutes remaining.

The Memphis coaching staff also missed that Gary McLain went to the line in place of Pressley, the player who had been fouled. Those two free throws made it an 8-point lead. The Wildcats were tied up later, but never crawled again.

April 1, 1985: Villanova 66, Georgetown 64. It has become one of the most famous scorelines in college basketball. Those numbers still resonate, as does the fact that the Wildcats shot 9-of-10 from the floor in the second half. That's why they call it the perfect game, because Villanova had to shoot 78.6 percent from the field to win.

However, it was not perfect. The Hoyas' pressure defense forced 17 turnovers, including a combined total of 11 by Jensen and McClain. The Hoyas shot 54.7 percent – 57.1 percent if they counted starters Patrick Ewing, David Wingate, Reggie Williams, Michael Jackson and Bill Martin alone, who ultimately played in the NBA.

"Georgetown was not a good shooting team," said Lappas. "People forget that Patrick Ewing, as good a player as he is, one of the greatest players of all time, was not a scorer in college. Now, he dominated games defensively, there's no question about it. And that year, they beat us one by four and one by two. Our boys were not afraid.

"We thought we could stop them. The question was whether we could score enough. Now, we shoot 79 percent and win by two, so you know how great they were. "