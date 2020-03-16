What does the coronavirus (COVID-19) do to their bodies? – Up News Info

According to the Centers for Disease Control, fever, cough, and shortness of breath can appear two to fourteen days after exposure. Those symptoms can often be mistaken for a common cold or flu.

So what does COVID-19 do to our bodies? Good question.

First, one person takes drops of the virus from another person. Often that will happen by swallowing or inhaling them.

"There are receptors in the intestines and lungs that the COVID virus can bind to and start using the machinery of that cell that would normally be used to maintain the health of the virus and instead turn it into a virus factory," says the Dr. Kealy Ham, Critical Care Physician at HealthPartners at Regions Hospital.

Essentially, the virus begins to replicate using the person's intestinal and lung cells.

In many viruses, including the flu, this causes the whole body to become inflamed. But, says Dr. Ham with COVID-19, the lungs can also take a direct hit.

"Something that is a little different with this particular virus is that it is also causing direct damage to the lung cells and those are people that we are seeing in the intensive care unit," she says. He also notes that scientists don't yet know exactly why this happens.

Dr. Ham says that the cough comes from the body that tries to expel the accumulation of fluid in the lungs. Shortness of breath, which could be caused by many things, is also an inflammatory response that causes the body to increase metabolism. Then, people correct that increase by breathing faster.

Most people recover without medical assistance from COVID-19. Those people often don't suffer lung damage, and their white blood cells can eat the virus.

But, a small percentage of people need a respirator to help them breathe.

"The lung begins to fill with more fluid instead of having oxygen," says Dr. Ham. "Then that fluid builds up, oxygen can't get into the lung tissue and into the bloodstream."

When that happens, the other organs cannot get oxygen. This can cause organ damage.

For another small group, bacterial pneumonia can develop.

"There's definitely a contingent that dies and has underlying conditions," says Dr. Ham. "They don't have the reserve to step up and fight this the way you or I hope we can."

And, as to why the virus seems to affect older people more, Dr. Ham says it's still under investigation. It could be those underlying conditions, but some theories suggest that children have more antibodies that identify and fight abnormal cells.