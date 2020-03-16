What are the best takeaway options to practice social distancing?

Starting Tuesday, March 17, all bars and restaurants will close in Massachusetts for three weeks. Many people have stocked up on pasta, rice, and non-perishables, but there are only so many times that you can eat canned green beans. Fortunately, restaurants offering takeaways or delivery services can remain open.

%MINIFYHTML9a7e0a52f0b60dfc79e03fa6fe38d88211% %MINIFYHTML9a7e0a52f0b60dfc79e03fa6fe38d88212%

If you are practicing social distancing, or want to skip the lines (and crowds) at the grocery store, we want to know: What are your places to go to take away or deliver? We will share your suggestions in a future Boston.com article.

Complete the survey below or send your recommendations to [email protected].