Wendy Williams explains why Nicki Minaj should never have married Kenneth Petty: will the woman respond?

From a very interesting angle, Wendy Williams has decided to criticize Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for the recent headline arrest.

Like many people, the television presenter was stumped and even disappointed after Nicki chose to marry a man who is a registered sex offender.

While the man has been low-key since his high-profile marriage, problems seem to follow him no matter where he goes.

First, he embarrassed Nicki by acting like a crazed bodyguard while at a carnival in his native Trinidad and Tobago, and more recently, he was arrested in California – the crime? He had failed to register as a sex offender after he and his wife moved to the state.

The controversial host brought in a crime expert to dissect the arrest.

Wendy stated, "There is a bigger picture. What do we do with our children? My reaction was not so much about Nicki (Minaj), but about how to keep her children protected."

The expert had some important details on the matter.

He revealed, "It may vary from state to state, but when you are a convicted sex offender, you present the state, you give them your name, address, DNA sample, and fingerprints – all of that is good so the police can track it down. Now, if you move, it's up to you to notify law enforcement to the new place of residence so they can track it as well … Once you've registered with the state, the state sends it to the feds, and that's how it gets caught ".

Wendy then asked the expert, "Is there time in jail if you don't register (as a sex offender)?"

The expert stated, "Well, this is where it comes into vogue here because they are looking into the background, the circumstances. Now, if Mr. Petty's crimes were anything but he has some dollar money, he probably has hired a high-powered lawyer. I guess no bad time is going to happen. "

Insider information said Nicki plans to address the matter, adding: "It will probably address it somehow during a future Radio Reina." But, she would prefer that this not happen, but it will not be something that negatively alters her relationship with him. "

In the past, Wendy lashed out at Nicki and said, "You should never marry him, you've ruined your brand."

