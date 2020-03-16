Wayne Rooney: Premier League, young EFL players must learn to use social media | Football news

%MINIFYHTML5f6a454feacc9202fca7a08dde767c9a11% %MINIFYHTML5f6a454feacc9202fca7a08dde767c9a12%

Rooney has combined 56 million followers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook; Former England international expresses concern over the mental health of young footballers





Wayne Rooney says more education and information is needed for young footballers as guidance on how to behave on social media.

Derby County midfielder Rooney has one of the largest social media presences of any active English footballer with 17.1 million followers on Twitter, 14.9 million on Instragam and 24 million on Facebook.

The 34-year-old admitted he has learned through experience about how to behave properly online during his 18-year career, but says it is currently a major issue facing young players' mental health in the game.

Rooney said in the Sunday time: "By far the biggest challenge young players face is social media. Social media is good in some ways, but it also has one major drawback and there should be a course that teaches young people how to use it, when to use it.

"Some messages they convey are good, but they are the wrong times to do it and the clubs could do more to help young players with that."

"I was there when I was young putting things on Twitter and different things. It is very easy to get carried away by it, so I think the faster players learn to use it, the better it will be for them."

"It can affect self-esteem, I have seen players come into a game and the first thing they will do is look at Twitter on the phone."

"And naturally if the player has hundreds of thousands or millions of followers, there will be some people who will say bad things about them. I think the worst thing you can do as a player is watch it."

"I don't think you can go in like the managers of the past and say 'Well, everything is forbidden'. With players it's like your children: you tell your children not to do things and sooner or later they will , you will lose that fear factor. It has to go through them, and that is through education. "

Dele Alli apologized after posting an offensive video on social media in February

Dele Alli, 23, was indicted by the FA after posting a video on her Snapchat that appeared to mock an Asian man and joke about the coronavirus outbreak.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was also punished by the organization for tweeting a photo of Benjamin Mendy along with an image of the mascot of the Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos in September last year.

Social media companies have also faced multiple calls from the PFA, Kick It Out, the FA, EFL, and the Premier League to crack down on online abuse targeting players, following numerous incidents this season.

Soccer's governing bodies met with Twitter and Facebook in 2019 to try to tackle an increase in abusive and racist comments directed at online soccer players last year, with Tammy Abraham, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford among those receiving the insults. .

In April last year, the PFA encouraged all professional footballers to boycott social media for 24 hours in a position against racism.

In February, Twitter said Sky Sports News that the company had banned many users who had breached its policies over the course of the soccer season to date.

A platform spokesperson said: "Throughout this football season in the UK, we have suspended 200 accounts and have taken action on almost 4,000 examples of abuse and hateful content."