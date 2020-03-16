%MINIFYHTMLed2ca476e0f018c69bd4bf4431a6866411% %MINIFYHTMLed2ca476e0f018c69bd4bf4431a6866412%

– Shoppers rush to grocery stores to stock up on essential supplies as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the US USA, causing blockages in parking lots and inside store aisles.

Items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, hand soap, alcohol, water, and canned goods have been blown off the shelves. Some stores have already placed limits on the purchase of certain items due to increased demand.

%MINIFYHTMLed2ca476e0f018c69bd4bf4431a6866415% %MINIFYHTMLed2ca476e0f018c69bd4bf4431a6866416% "You don't have to buy that much. Take it easy. Just relax," President Donald Trump said Sunday.

Walmart, Ralphs, and Whole Foods are among stores that have announced changes to regular hours of operation to help give workers more time to store products and perform additional disinfections.

For Walmart, stores that are normally open 24 hours will now be open from 6 a.m. at 11 p.m. Until further notice, the company said in a blog post on Saturday night.

Ralphs, a subsidiary of Kroger, announced that its stores will be temporarily open from 8 a.m. at 8 p.m.

Whole Foods, who is known for his open-access sample product testers, recently announced that he rejects that option to help prevent the spread of the virus. The supermarket chain also announced that there will be modified hours of operation.

Local stores like Stater Bros say they are dedicated to making this response to the pandemic as easy as possible for customers and workers.

"Our CEO is packing food at our Redlands store location," said Vice President of Corporate Affairs Nancy Negrette. "We are here to do the right thing for the right reason, and having Stater Bros open to the public will create a sense of calm."

Check the CDC website for information on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

