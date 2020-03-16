Waka Flocka reveals his thoughts on the "Flip The Switch,quot; challenge – His wife, Tammy Rivera disagrees

the Flip the switch The challenge had many couples around the world having fun online, but it seems that not all of them are here for it. For example, Waka Flocka shared his thoughts on the challenge, and you can definitely see that he doesn't love him at all.

Take a look at what Waka shared on the social media account about this really popular challenge.

‘I will never act or dress like a woman: not to promote. Not for comedy and damn it, not for a fucking challenge. Where's the challenge of being a real man? It's like being a feminine wave 🤦🏾‍♂️ please stay W👁KE #WhatTheFlocka, "he posted.

His wife, Tammy Rivera, jumped into the comments to say that no one cares about her opinion, and all people want these days is to have fun: "WAKA no one cares that people have fun …"

Someone said to Tammy, "Damn it, I should never give the internet a reason to laugh at you for the words you said @wakaflocka. I feel you on this."

Someone else said, "The point is, it's for fun. Some men know for a fact that they're not gay. Like when parents paint their nails with their daughters. If you really know what it is and what it stands for, something so simple how changing clothes won't make me feel less of a man. "

Another follower posted this: ‘It's about programming black kids to act like women! And I want you to implement feminine traits! The masculine man is dying quickly from the media! "

Someone else posted this: ‘These 🤡 doing anything for attention. Some use oh what I was doing with my son … you can also read a book or take them out of "the lost tribe,quot;.

Tammy was recently in the spotlight when she had a party together with Waka.

Ad

There, Kandi Burruss showed a lot of support for Tammy and attended her recent party. She shared some new photos from the event, and fans were drooling over the ladies' outfits.



Post views:

0 0