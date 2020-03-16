Waka Flocka Flame preaches about the Lil bomb shaking a bag after hitting men for acting like women

%MINIFYHTML1dde8f793b503bc631a5dccbf51fa2cd11% %MINIFYHTML1dde8f793b503bc631a5dccbf51fa2cd12%

WENN / Abel Fermin / Judy Eddy

The hit maker & # 39; No Hands & # 39; urges people not to judge and not hate rapper & # 39; Gucci Gang & # 39; for wearing a Gucci women's handbag, after being criticized for making fun of men who dress up as women for the Flip the Switch challenge.

Up News Info –

Waka Flocka's Flame has weighed on Lil pumpThe latest antics on social media and her comments were quite shocking. The 33-year-old man appears to change his stance on men acting like women as he preached about not judging and not hating as he addressed the photo of the younger star of him swinging a woman's purse.

In Pump's Instagram photo she shared on Saturday, March 14, she was shirtless while wearing a diamond necklace, white beanie, and orange shorts, but what stood out the most was her Gucci bag. He captioned the add-on, "Princess pump", while hinting that his new album "Lil Pump 2" will be out soon.

By republishing Pump's photo on his own page, Waka shared his thoughts on the "junkie" spitter style as he wrote in the caption: "What they do in your community is on them! Don't judge! Don't hate! "Just protect our young people and teach them the importance and responsibilities of a real man. We all play a part! "However, the post has been removed from Flame's account.

Despite Waka's love message, social media users did not refrain from expressing their opinions on Pump's strange style, with a comment: "Lil Pump looks like what I stepped on YESTERDAY." Another commented: "this gay af", while an enemy said: "The bomb was canceled."

Another agreed with Waka when he wrote: "I don't see lies in what Waka says … The community is looking for us."

Waka's comments about Pump's women's accessory contrasted with what she previously said about men acting as women for the viral Flip the Switch challenge. Completely against it, he posted on Instagram over the weekend, "This challenged the change and made me realize it a lot." Then she continued in the caption: "I will never act or dress like a woman."

He later lashed out at the challenge when he wrote, "This switch change makes me realize it a lot. Not for promo. Not for comedy and damn sure not for a challenge. Where's a man's real challenge? It's like being a female wave please stay [WAKE UP]. "

His protests sparked a backlash from people, including his wife Tammy Rivera, who did not seem to understand why he seemed so angry at the challenge. "WAKA nobody cares about letting people enjoy their stuff …" he said.