Google's sister company Verily launched a screening website for people who want to be tested for COVID-19. However, the Verily website is very limited in scope: it is only available to people in the California Bay Area and is more of a pilot program than a public health utility.

In fact, it's even more limited than that: To qualify, you must be 18 years of age or older, able to speak English and be a resident of the United States. It's a lot like the show a Verily spokesperson outlined for us on Friday and not the expansive rating system the Trump administration promised.

%MINIFYHTMLff8af7848eb30a898c7e42024d72079411% %MINIFYHTMLff8af7848eb30a898c7e42024d72079412%

The initial question on Verily's site asks, "Are you currently experiencing severe cough, shortness of breath, fever, or other troubling symptoms?" If you answer "yes,quot;, they tell you that the program "is not right,quot; and to seek medical attention. Reached to comment on this issue, a Verily spokesperson said:

This filter was developed in association with government health officials. The initial question is intended to ensure that anyone who is seriously ill does not visit our sites because they are not prepared to provide medical care. We are in an early stage of this pilot and we are going to learn more that will help us refine this COVID-9 screening and risk test.

If you answer "no,quot;, you are asked to log in with a Google account and sign an informed consent authorization form. It details that your data may be shared with public health officials.

After that, they guide you through a series of screening questions about your symptoms:

The royal examiner asks questions about travel and work responsibilities. And again ask questions specifically about each symptom. There are a few more additional questions, but it took about 3 minutes to read and answer. pic.twitter.com/t0M8GzIP4l – Ryan Mac (@ RMac18) March 16, 2020

In a blog post Sunday, Verily said she was working closely with the state of California on the pilot program. He made no promises about expanding the program beyond the state of California:

Ultimately, our goal is to help local authorities expand access to testing in California as the need increases. The program is in its early stages, and we will take the time to evaluate operations at pilot sites in the Bay Area before launching into additional sites. We are working closely with Governor Newsom's office, federal authorities, and local public health authorities to ensure that we have the right capabilities to help more people in the coming weeks.

Verily's site is located on the Project Baseline, which to date has only been used to connect people to potential clinical trials. That infrastructure to collect and protect health data was one of the reasons that Verily's detection site was included in the Reference Project. The site also states that any information you provide will not be shared with your insurance company or linked to your Google account, although a Google account is required to use the site.

The website launched after a weekend of confused and imprecise White House statements about a website that it claims is being built by Google. Google did not expect to be mentioned in the press conference on Friday, according to Cabling. And therefore, initially I had not planned to build such a site, Axios reported, but began to stir after Trump's remarks. Over the weekend, Google itself did not correct the registry, but instead issued a series of tweets targeting Verily's sites and its own efforts to provide information about the coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, President Trump held up a printed copy of those tweets from Google Comms account and claimed that they "corroborated,quot; their original statements on Friday. Google's tweets didn't, but they also carefully avoided directly contradicting the president. Google itself has not announced a detection website for COVID-19.

Instead, Google has said it will launch an informational website, according to this post by CEO Sundar Pichai:

This includes best practices in prevention, links to authoritative information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and useful Google tips and tools for individuals, teachers, and businesses. We will launch an initial version of the website late on Monday, March 16, and will continue to improve and update it with more resources on an ongoing basis.

That fuller site may still come, as Vice President Mike Pence again promised at Sunday's press conference that such a site could be done, and made a point to say that the administration was also working with other tech companies. It's unclear what that work looks like, or whether those tech companies were approached before the fight over the weekend.

What is clear at the moment is that the Verily website, as it currently exists, is a pilot program limited in scope and availability. What is even clearer is that the administration has not yet provided full details to American citizens on when and how they will be able to access a coronavirus test, although it is clearly rushing to find a way to do so.