USC student traveling abroad tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – USC says a student who had been traveling abroad is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 from the university.

The patient is a college student who recently returned from an international trip and came directly to Orange County, according to Sarah Van Ormon, director of health at USC.

"The individual is in good condition and is currently in a state of self-isolation at home under the guidance of public health officials," Van Ormon said in a statement.

“The student has not been on or near the USC campus since he returned home.

Van Ormon says they are contacting those who may have come into contact with the student.