US Officials Say Tuesday's Votes Will Continue Despite Coronavirus | USA News

The four states slated to hold primary elections in the United States on Tuesday promise that the votes will continue despite growing calls for them to be postponed or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The offices of the governors of Florida, Illinois and Ohio said Monday that they are moving ahead with the vote, even as some county election officials admitted that some poll workers, many of them elderly or retired, are retiring for fear of catching the voters. COVID-19 disease associated with the coronavirus.

Arizona, also scheduled to vote Tuesday, is expected to continue as well.

So far, two states, Georgia and Louisiana, have said they will postpone their primary elections. Georgians were due to vote on March 24 and voters in Louisiana on April 4. States will now vote in May and June.

Even the candidates themselves have questioned the wisdom of going through the elections. In an interview with CNN after Sunday night's debate, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he would expect governors to listen to health experts about the dangers of mixing with others in public spaces.

"I am thinking of some of the older people who are sitting behind desks, registering people, doing all of that," he said. "Does that make a lot of sense? I'm not sure he does."

The coronavirus outbreak has radically changed the normal routines of the presidential campaign, forcing the remaining two Democratic presidential candidates to abandon the road. Both Sanders and favorite Joe Biden plan to hold "virtual,quot; campaign events on Monday in an effort to reach voters.

Biden will hold a tele-municipal meeting with voters in all four states on Monday, his campaign said, while Sanders planned a live "digital rally,quot; broadcast with musician Neil Young and actress Daryl Hannah.

State officials said they took additional precautions to protect the public on Tuesday. In Florida, voting centers located in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been relocated to avoid exposing residents to outsiders.

Florida's Broward County is supplying its 421 voting centers with additional supplies, including 4,000 rolls of paper towels, gloves, and more than 400 bars of soap.

"We have bought gallons of alcohol and are transferring it to spray bottles," said spokesman Steve Vancore. "We have ordered cases of Clorox wipes so that poll workers can frequently clean equipment and polling stations."

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Tuesday ordered all county election boards to offer a curbside vote to any voter "concerned about entering a polling place." Their last order also requires boards to accept the ballots in the absence of hospitalized voters and others quarantined until 3 p.m. M. On Election Day.

The fight for the Democrats' presidential nomination has been relegated to an afterthought as the United States faces a health crisis that is likely to grow exponentially in the coming weeks.

If the primaries are held on schedule, Tuesday's vote could mean a death sentence for Sanders, who cannot afford a repeat of last week's performance, when he lost four of the six states to Biden. Sanders also appears to lose in Washington state, where votes are still counted.

Florida, with 219 of the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the nomination, is the grand prize of the day, but Sanders has wrestled in that state with both seniors and some older Latinos, who may harbor ill will toward anyone associated with socialism because of to experiences. in places like Venezuela and Cuba. A bad night in Florida could make Sanders' path to the nomination almost impossible.