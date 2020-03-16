Up News Info SF talks to Desert Rock legend Mario Lalli (Part I) – Up News Info San Francisco

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mario Lalli, a major player with several pioneering bands in the same Palm Desert scene Kyuss produced, has been making his unique and influential musical style since he was a teenager during the 1980s. Lalli started as a guitarist and singer playing in his high school punk band Dead Issue with bassist Scott Reeder (later Obsessed and Kyuss), drummer Alfredo Hernández (future drummer for Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age) and guitarist Herb Lineau. The group would change their name to Darkside (which would contribute the song to the low-budget punk movie soundtrack) Desperate Teen Love Dolls in 1984) before Lineau's departure.

Lalli, Reeder, and Hernández would continue as a trio by the name of Across the River, creating a punk style of hard riff rock based on the sounds of their '70s heroes like Mountain, Jimi Hendrix, and Black Sabbath. Guitarist Mark Anderson expanded the band to a quartet, and the members moved to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams of entering the music business.

Across the River would be established in Culver City and connected to a number of like-minded sets on Greg Ginn's SST records, but after a year of playing in Los Angeles, Across the River disbanded and the musicians returned home. in the desert. Lalli and her cousin Larry Lalli would team up with Hernandez for the short-lived band Inglenook, which would eventually transform into Yawning Man with the addition of guitarist Gary Arce. With Mario Lalli switching to bass, the team would explore a dark, largely instrumental, psychedelic sound played by surf rock.

Yawning Man became a staple of the infamous underground generator parties held in remote parts of the desert, playing psychedelic jams that helped shape the minds of teens Josh Homme, Brant Bjork, and John Garcia before Kyuss's formation. . The band would record a version of the Across the River song "N.O." on their 1994 album Welcome to Sky Valley after Reeder (who joined in 1992) and Hernández (who took over the battery in 1994) were incorporated into the fold.

While the group wouldn't end up recording a suitable album until they reunited during the 2000s, though the same players would eventually issue several more jazz-focused endeavors under the nickname Sort of Quartet for SST, Lalli would shift their focus to their length. group of runners Fatso Jetson in 1994 when he and his cousin joined forces with drummer Tony Tornay. Mixing elements of heavy rock, surf and psychedelia, the trio would be signed with Greg Ginn's SST Records, who released their first album. Stinky Little Gods in 1995.

Mario would also spend time as an assistant member of Queens of the Stone Age and would contribute to Homme's Desert Sessions recordings, Fatso Jetson toured and recorded regularly for the rest of the decade for a number of labels, including Man & # 39; s Ruin , Bong Load Records and Homme & # 39; s Rekords Records.

The band has continued to produce vital new music in the modern era, currently playing on an expanded line that includes Mario's son, Dino Von Lalli, on the second guitar. Fatso Jetson released his latest effort Idle hands on the heavy rock hard note Heavy Psych Sounds in 2016. Most recently, Yawning Man released his fifth studio album Macedonian lines, another collection of the group's expansive psychedelic with surf tints, for the HPS label last June. Lalli was slated to perform with Fatso Jetson and Yawning Man at the inaugural Heavy Psych Sounds Festival in San Francisco in the spring of 2019, but a scheduling conflict forced the groups to miss dates.

Lalli would be performing with Yawning Man at the second edition of the two-day festival in late March with Earthless, Danava, Brant Bjork, and Hot Lunch among others at Rickshaw Stop and the Bottom of the Hill, but unfortunately the widespread Meeting restrictions Public in San Francisco due to the coronavirus have forced to postpone the Heavy Psych Sounds Fest. Up News Info SF spoke to Lalli before the festival was derailed by the global health crisis, discussing her career with Across the River, Yawning Man and Fatso Jetson, as well as delving into the history of the desert rock scene.

Up News Info SF: I wanted to start with a few questions about Across the River. I came across the YouTube clip that explains how to play "N.O." – the song that Kyuss ended up covering welcome to Sky valley I was wondering if there was another across the river songs you revisited with Yawning Man or Fatso Jetson?

Mario Lalli: Never. I haven't played any of that music since 1985. On stage, when Kyuss Lives was playing at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, my son and I got up and joined them playing "N.O." in 2011. That was the first time I played that song live, I don't know, thirty-something years. It was then when Kyuss Lives was doing his great tour of the United States, and they played the Wiltern, they invited us to come up and play that song with them.

So it was great. My son and I have to get up and do that. That was amazing. But yes, it is rare; They gave us a really cool live recording. We used to be closely affiliated with all the SST guys. And when I first moved out of the desert, I graduated from high school in 1984 and that summer I moved to Culver City in Los Angeles, and the first people I became friends with were Jeff and Steve McDonald of Redd Kross.and Dave Markey. He is a filmmaker who documented much of the Los Angeles music scene. He used many of the musicians from that music scene, from South Bay there in his movies. I made friends with him in the desert in the early eighties playing punk shows with his band, SIN 34.

And so, when I moved there with Scott Reeder and Alfredo Hernández, we moved there to try to make music happen and start playing in clubs and stuff, and, you know, take playing seriously. At that time, Markey I was in a band called Painted Willy and they were on SST. We started rehearsing at SST Records in Lawndale in his practice room. Between that experience and playing in Phil Newman's studio, Phil Newman was the bassist for Painted Willy and SIN 34, and had a recording studio in North Hollywood.

I was documenting many of the SST festivals, they were called. As it used to be, six or seven SST bands performing in the same place or the same party or the same outdoor space or whatever. And we started playing a lot with bands like DC3, the Dez Candena band and Saint Vitus. WWe never did any shows with Black Flag, but we just fell for that scene, which was incredible for us because it was such a big influence. I know we were very inspired by all that music, all the bands on SST.

So Chuck Dukowski He invited us to be part of this SST Fest in Malibu County Line Beach. He was actually on private property on the beach. It was a generator party that was the first fIREHOSE show on the west coast, and the Sacharrine Trust played and the band Lawndale and Painted Willy and Across the River opened the show.

All performance was captured on a half-inch reel-to-reel tape. It was like an eight track recording. We signed a contract with SST and it was supposed to come out as a live album with all these bands, but it never came true. So when Phil Newman passed away, he passed away on my birthday years ago. He had a kind of tragic accident; He slipped on a boat, hit his head, and died. And he had all these archival recordings that Dave Markey was left to do whatever it takes: to preserve or release or whatever.

And they had a kind of record magazine called We Got Power. He was an underground fanzine and always featured most of these under-affiliated bands from that L.A. scene. and Los Angeles beach communities like Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach and recorded our set. When Phil passed away, Dave gave me the tapes. And I took and baked them so they could be transferred to digital files, because the tapes were over 30 years old. I think it was in 1985 when we played that show?

Anyway, Scott put them in his study and did a little job on them and we had Plans at the time, and I still have a plan, to have them published in some format or another, either digitally or on vinyl. But everyone took care of life and was sidelined. But we are working on something like this because of the renewed interest in the history of the band and the members who are part of this rock stoner movement, if you want to call it that; whatever you want to call it with Scott Reader and Alfredo in Kyuss and Alfredo in Queens and all that.

There were a lot of people like you looking back and finding the music. We never did anything. We played a lot We played a lot around here and played some great shows in Los Angeles and played some of the past few days at the Mabuhay Gardens in your neck of the woods.

Up News Info SF: Right! He had heard that and was going to ask about it …

Mario Lalli: We didn't do much, you know? And then I was really excited to finally release some of that music. But it's still there, so we'll see what happens. But that is really the only attention I have paid him. Over the years, we've talked about how great it would be to get together and play music again, but everyone is doing their thing and the sails never caught wind, so we let it be

Right. I was able to find a little of what is online, like the demo and there are some videos of you playing live, some of which I had seen in documentaries about the desert scene. So I was familiar with that. Do you view the demo as something that might even be worth trying to save for publishing, or was it too crude? Or maybe it would be less representative of what this live recording of the band looks like …

Yes, the live recording, when I listened to it, I said: "Ufghhhh!" The performance on my part was not so good. And then I wonder, "Yeeesh!" But it definitely had some spontaneous fire and the jams are great. Live we were very different from when we did our little garage recordings. And you know, those cassette recordings, I don't even know. I think my cousin was the file guy type. He was the one with the sock drawer full of cassette tapes from the garage and he took care of things more than anyone else in the band. And Scott was very good at holding on to things, preserving them, organizing them, and not losing them.

I, I have boxes of unmarked cassette tapes from my Teac multitracker. There are all kinds of cool things there. I still have the multitracker too. But trying to locate that master tape or even a good mix? I do not know. I liked the one that was uploaded to YouTube.I think maybe Scott could have done that. I'm not sure. But I haven't even started to think about how to find a good copy worth saving. It is probably something we should do because it has some kind of relevance and meaning and we are proud of the music. Definitely changed the course of howI thought about music and we were playing.

I mean, we were like a hardcore punk band before we dived into that batch of music. So it totally meant a huge change in the way we write music and process our influences and things like that, you know? It would be nice to visit him again. I haven't spoken to any of those guys in months and months. It just comes up and I think about it.

The people behind Psycho Las Vegas, a couple of years ago, offered us an exclusive performance if we joined together to do it. But at the time, everyone was doing their own thing, it's new, exciting and fresh. And it was like, "You know, that happened and it was radical, but just let it be." But I do not care about that. I don't mind revisiting things that had something special, especially those guys who are Some of my best friends. It would be great to play music with them again someday. And revisiting that to see what happened would be interesting.

Up News Info SF: I would love to have the opportunity to see Alfredo play again. I saw it during the last Kyuss era and then with The first formation of Queens of the Stone Age. Actually, some of those shows included you and Dave Catching as auxiliary members of Queens, playing the second guitar or the steel lap on those early tours. But Alfredo He was one of my favorite drummers and a great power. I would go see him do anything, but a show across the river would be even better. You already played it, but I was going to ask for more details about the band playing on the Mab. Do you remember your time in San Francisco or who did you play with?

Mario Lalli: Oh yes, we play with local bands. It was a local band bill, show of all ages. I don't remember any of the bands we played with because they were really like the garage band. Was something that we reserve on our own without connection to any person on the music scene or anything. So it was kind of a random show. They encouraged us to play that place. It already had so much history in the punk scene that we were excited to be able to play there. We drove my old truck over there and I remember the transmission was slipping. We had that thing full of all our big eight-by-ten taxi f-king, you know, two four-by-twelve taxis. It was like we were fully loaded plus five people and we're going to climb those f-king hills. It was crazy.

I remember one thing that happened; the band in front of us were these children and all their parents were there. And they were so excited. These kids were so excited, so excited, and ready to put on a great show. We were standing there, watching them play their first song. They were a kind of metal bandnd young, young children. I mean 16, 17 years old. Y – t, I was probably only 18 or 19 at the time. I wasn't even drinking old yet. But we're standing next to the stage (laughs) and they start their first song and the bass player starts the typical punk / metal bass intro type and the drummer starts building.

And I could see that the guitarist is like on the side of the stage, and I wonder, what is he going to do? It seemed like he was preparing to start a career. Like I'm perched, ready to jump, you know? And I thought he would probably take a running jump and hit his knees, make a crazy, big and fabulous introduction. He is standing behind the speaker at the front of the house and the build-up continues and increases and increases.

And there it goes! He jumps off and jumps down onto the stage and his knee slips completely out of the socket. Completely disjointed. His cap turned to the side and hit the f-king floor and his guitar just sounded, kerrang! – and started screaming at the top of his lungs. For obvious reasons, I mean, his f-king ball joint was literally rotated, you know, 90 degrees. He is depressed and the gang is trying to figure out: "What the hell are we doing?" There is no guitar. The guy is on the ground screaming, but they don't stop! They look at it like, "What do we do? What do we do?"

And they keep playing and the boy's mother appears. And she is holding him like a wounded soldier and his guitar is feeding. And it was like, oh my god. It was so fucked up. It was very sad. It was as if the song had just been delayed. And then obviously he had to be taken to the emergency room and his set was done you know But that was our experience at the Mabuhay.

But I do remember that a great show is happening right behind us. And I don't remember the name of the place, but they were very close to each other in the same North Beach neighborhood. WWe were sharing the parking lot. So Samhain was playing and St. Vitas was opening. I was walking around the neighborhood in front of some of the pornographic spots or whatever right there and (St. Vitus guitarist) Dave Chandler was walking down the street. "Hey! Damn, what's going on, man? I'm a big fan!"

And that's how I met him. That was the first time and that was the way she ended up playing with him. We played a lot with San Vito. I brought them into the desert and we played with them in Los Angeles several times at the Anti Club. It was an eventful journey.

I remember we stayed at Berkeley because we wanted to and go up to the Telegraph and go buy records or whenever. I also ended up with a guitar and a bass that were loved, dear, loved for years and years. And I still have the acoustic guitar. I bought it from Subway Guitars. Do you remember that place? So I have it on that trip. And we went to some park, I don't remember the name of the park, but we were trying to win a boat.

Up News Info SF: It was probably People & # 39; s Park if you were in Berkeley. That was the place you would go in the 80s to get grass …

Mario Lalli: So we went and it was dark and there were a couple of guys sitting on a bench. And we thought, "Hey man, do you know we have to get weed?" And they say, "Yes, man, we have this Thai stick!", And we say, "Whoa, Thai stick? F – k! Unbelievable. "And they sold us the s – t. And it was f – king tea rolled up in glue on a barbecue skewer, you know? We went back to the hotel, whatever horrible hotel we were staying in, and we opened up and It was like, "This is fucking tea. Real tea that andbabies. But we were excited to play at that club. That band had to play a couple of really classic shows.

Mentors used to have a residency on Mondays at Cathay de Grande in Los Angeles and that was our first show outside the desert at a royal club. Open for mentors. Things like that It doesn't seem important to people, but it's like, to me it was like, "Whoa!" It was a big deal for us desert boobies to also play all these f-king hardcore rock and rollers. It was very good. And that band had legs, man. It is very bad.

We were disappointed with Los Angeles and didn't know how to go out and take the demo tape. It was a form of social media and emails and all of that. You had to go out and f – king go toe to toe with people or meet someone or whatever. So aside from the awesomeness we had to do there with SST, we just couldn't make anything else work. WWe were partying too much and we weren't focused. But every time we play, we always have an incredible response, you know? People always said, "F-k, this is … f-king wow, man!"

And because we are mainly playing punk shows and bands, especially SST bands, they were getting heavier. I'm more influenced by … I guess you would call it classic rock. But with Dez Cadena's DC3 band and playing with Vitus and bands like that, there was a kind of metal / punk rock crossover with Anthrax and D.R.I. and that is so. But the heaviest and most wonderful staff we were playing, we were simply reviewing our record collections of Mountain and Black Oak Arkansas and Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix and Frank Marino.

All that–That we were listening when we were children and we had discovered how to play. So it was like, "Wow, we can actually play these things that have really excited us about rock music." So I think it could have been a good race if we had resisted and had been more creative and focused on writing music and not so much on party time.

But eventually we all go back (to the desert). We all lived together in an apartment in Culver City for about two years. And I was trying to go to college and Scott was a music student at UCLA playing trombone. He was in the brass band. He played the Olympic ceremonies there in Los Angeles. He is an incredible musician. Simply very, very talented. And we convinced him that f-king dropped out of school and came to do our rock and roll. And then I dragged them back to the desert and with the money I was supposed to use for college, we got us a house in La Quinta and We turn the garage into a study space. And we just stayed here and that's when we did a group of generator party staff. It was then that all that happened. That house turned out to be really significant, because that's where Yawning Man joined after Across the River disbanded.

The second and third part of this extensive interview with Mario Lalli will be published in the coming weeks.