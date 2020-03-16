United States nears closure amid fears of coronavirus

CHICAGO (AP) – Officials across the country cut many elements of American life to combat the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, with health officials recommending that groups of 50 or more not meet, and a government expert said a shutdown 14 day domestic might be required.

Governors were closing restaurants, bars, and schools as the nation sank further into chaos from the crisis. Travelers returning home from their overseas trips stayed in line for hours at major airports for tests, prompting them to huddle in the kind of crowded spaces that public health officials have urged people to avoid.

In a sign of impending economic sadness on the horizon, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to almost zero. President Donald Trump tried to calm a nervous nation by declaring that the government has "tremendous control,quot; over the situation and urging people to stop the panic on buying basic foods that has depleted store shelves across the country. country. Gun stores began to see a similar execution of weapons and ammunition as the panic intensified.

As Americans struggled to agree on how to change their daily habits, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a dramatic recommendation: Because major events can fuel the spread of the disease, he said that Meetings of 50 people or more should be canceled or postponed across the country. He added that in any case, proper precautions must be taken, including making sure that people wash their hands and don't get too close.

But in a sign of the difficulty in striking the right balance, the CDC statement also said the recommendation does not apply to "the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher education, or business."

Even before the warning, some parts of the country already look like a ghost town, and others are about to close when theme parks close, Florida beaches scare away spring tourists, Starbucks said it will only accept car orders. and takeaways and the governors of Ohio and Illinois ordered the closure of bars and restaurants. The California governor asked the state's bars and restaurants to do the same, but did not order it. New York City, New Jersey, and other places are considering similar measures.

"The time for persuasion and public appeals is over," said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. "This is not a joke. No one is immune to this."

His decision came hours after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's leading infectious disease expert, said he would like a 14-day national shutdown to be imposed to prevent the virus from spreading.

"I think Americans should be prepared to have to duck much more than we as a country are," said Fauci, a member of the White House task force to combat the spread of the coronavirus. He directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health.

There is no indication that Trump is considering such a move.

The global outbreak has sickened more than 162,000 people and left more than 6,000 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed every day. The death toll in the United States rose to 64, while infections passed 3,200.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government and state and local officials harshly criticized Trump and his administration for long lines of international passengers returning to some U.S. airports. USA That they could have made them coronavirus carriers when they tried to get home.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized the administration for allowing nearly 3,000 Americans returning from Europe to be trapped for hours inside the customs area at O ​​& # 39; Hare International Airport on Saturday, violating federal recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people practice "social distancing,quot;. . "

The passengers, many of them running home for fear of being trapped in Europe, were screened for symptoms of coronavirus before they were allowed to leave the airport.

Long lines also formed in Boston, Dallas and other 13 airports that accept return flights from Europe on Saturday.

"People were forced into conditions that are against the CDC's guidance and are totally unacceptable," Lightfoot said.

Elizabeth Pulvermacher, a student at the University of Wisconsin, arrived at O'Hare on Saturday from Madrid, where she had been studying and spent hours in line. The customs process made her feel "insecure," she said.

"The idea is to get rid of the spread of the coronavirus, but there were hundreds and hundreds of people very close," said Pulvermacher.

Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Northwestern University Institute of Global Health, said he was "appalled,quot; by what he saw on Saturday in nearby O'Hare.

"If they weren't exposed to COVID-19 before, they probably are now. From a public health perspective, this is bad practice," Murphy said in a statement Sunday. "The lack of preparation and concern is unfathomable."

But the situation improved markedly on Sunday in O'Hare and elsewhere. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said wait times have been reduced to 30 minutes after processes have been adjusted to better handle the influx and additional personnel sent to airports that are "channeling,quot; the passengers returning from abroad.

Bailey Miles, a 20-year-old sophomore from Taylor University in Indiana, also came from Madrid fearing the worst, but went through customs and a health exam in about an hour. She said officials seemed to have learned Saturday's lesson when some of her friends returned.

"The employees were really helpful, they had positive attitudes and they were very funny," he said. She said a woman even passed out snacks.

At Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Amanda Kay said she was asked to keep her distance from other passengers when she arrived from Paris at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

"They wanted 50 people at a time. So the first 50 people got off and asked us to keep a great distance from each other, "he said." We showed them the first form, and then, as we walked, there was a person doing a temperature test. And then you go through Customs and then that's it. "

Going forward, Wolf said he couldn't rule out a future disruption of air travel within the US. USA Fauci said on television on Sunday that the suspension of domestic travel had been discussed, although not seriously.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

And that may have given some people false hope, causing them to venture into crowds that Fauci and others would rather avoid. Even if someone is not visibly ill, they can still transmit the disease and spread it to others.

In New Orleans and Chicago, people dressed up the crowded St. Patrick's Day bars green and spilled onto the crowded sidewalks on Saturday, even after the cities canceled their parades.

New York City, which has the largest public school district in the country, announced that it will close starting Monday, joining most of the rest of the country. Mayor Bill de Blasio had originally rejected, but under pressure from Governor Andrew Cuomo and others, he said Sunday: "I became convinced later today that there is no other choice."

In Florida, Walt Disney World and Universal-Orlando closed Sunday night for the rest of the month, joining their California brothers, who have already closed. Further south, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale officials announced that they are closing their beaches, where thousands of college students from around the world have flocked. Cities also ordered the closure of restaurants and bars at 10 p.m. and to keep crowds below 250.

"We cannot become a Petri dish for a very dangerous virus," said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. Spring break is over. The party is over."

Starbucks said Sunday it will close seats in its cafes and patios across the country, but customers can still order at the counter, drive-thrus, or the Starbucks app. It will also close or reduce hours in areas where there are a large number of cases.

But not all government officials were so concerned. Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tweeted a photo of himself and his children at a busy subway restaurant on Saturday night.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes had a similar message on Fox News Sunday, encouraging people to go to local restaurants and pubs despite warnings from health officials.

Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press journalists Mallika Sen, Vanessa Alvarez, Seth Wenig, Lisa Marie Pane, Christopher Weber, Eugene Johnson and John Seewer contributed.

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

