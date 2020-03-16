U-Haul Offers Free Storage for Students Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – U-Haul will now offer free storage for students stranded during the coronavirus outbreak.

U-Haul says students who leave campus early can access 30 days of free storage at any of its facilities.

This occurs when most universities across the country move to online-only classes.

Michigan has mandated that all schools remain closed until April 5.

