Two days before the signing period, a trading window opens – Up News Info

The Broncos / NFL Free Agent Tracker is up and running. Check back here for frequent updates.

Market opens

The NFL's two-day trading window opened at 10 a.m., Denver time. Agents for players who will hit the market now have official permission to meet with other teams.

Broncos players who may now have their representatives speak to other teams: CB Chris Harris, S Will Parks, DE Derek Wolfe, DE Shelby Harris, DE Adam Gotsis, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, C Connor McGovern, RB Theo Riddick, RB Devontae Booker, LS Casey Kreiter, CB Cyrus Jones and ILB Corey Nelson.

Of that group, is it conceivable to think that none will return to the Broncos? If it is. If John Elway and Vic Fangio were 100% in favor of bringing a player back, it would have already happened. It will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for C. Harris (first time in free agency), S. Harris (versatile defensive linemen), Parks (does a team see him as a safety starter?) And McGovern (can play guard or center).

Franchise tag abstract

The 9:59 a.m. deadline For the teams to apply the franchise tag it has passed and several good players are essentially out of the market.

Broncos: S Justin Simmons.

Tennessee: RB Derrick Henry.

New England: G Joe Thuney.

Minnesota: S Anthony Harris.

New York Giants: DL Leonard Williams.

Cincinnati: WR A.J. Green .

Dallas: QB Dak Prescott.

Baltimore: OLB Matt Judon.

Jacksonville: DE Yannick Ngakoue.

Kansas City: DL Chris Jones.

Los Angeles Chargers: TE Hunter Henry.

Pittsburgh: OLB Bud Dupree.

Tampa Bay: OLB Shaq Barrett.

Washington: G Brandon Scherff.

The NFL sent the franchise tender wages to the teams this morning. Simmons' salary will be $ 11,441 million, which is fully guaranteed at the time of signing.

League reveals preliminary plans

9:15 a.m.: The NFL announced its revised plans for next month's draft. It will continue as scheduled April 23-25, but will not be based in Las Vegas.

No public events related to the draft will be held. The league said the draft will be televised, but no other logistics were announced (location? Will prospects be invited?).

Broncos and McManus make contributions

9:04 am: The Broncos announced that they committed to funding 100,000 meals through a donation to the Rocky Mountain Food Bank.

Kicker Brandon McManus, through his foundation, has promised an additional 20,000 meals.