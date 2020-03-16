Twitter: Last night Marlo from Atlanta Marlo & # 39; caught stealing & # 39; last night! (Video)

Was Marlo Hampton stealing last night's episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta? Probably not, but people on Twitter think so.

Marlo has always been a bit of a puzzle. The beautiful housewife has no job, no perceptible income, but she always seems to have expensive clothes.

And so, there have been rumors for years: speculating on how Marlo gets those expensive clothes.

In the episode the night before, housewives were shopping at a boutique store in Greece. But Marlo's purchases seemed a little strange.

Marlo seemed to be putting the items he wanted in a shopping bag. And it seemed that many on Twitter are suggesting that the cameras showed her "driving,quot; or stealing the articles.

Also, Marlo and Nene whispered to each other, while Marlo put the clothes in her shopping bag. Making them look suspicious.

Many on social media suggest that this video from yesterday's Real Housewives of Atlanta shows Marlo stealing clothes from the store.

Look: