Twitter criticizes Kenya Moore for trying to protect Cynthia Bailey over her wine business

Bradley Lamb
Viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta were outraged on Sunday when Kenya Moore tried to belittle her best friend, Cynthia Bailey, for her wine business.

In front of the ladies, Kenya asked Cynthia a series of questions about wine, and she appears to be throwing Cynthia in for not knowing enough about the industry, especially since Cynthia owns a winery.

"So when you choose your wine, you completely ignore the food that you're having with the wine," asked Kenya, before questioning Cynthia about the wines she's really selling.

