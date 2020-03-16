Twitter clowns Bill O & # 39; Brien again after Vikings traded Stefon Diggs for Bills

%MINIFYHTML5f85bed6eaf6611e04879a5a0665116b11% %MINIFYHTML5f85bed6eaf6611e04879a5a0665116b12%

Bill O & # 39; Brien was criticized several times for deals he made and did not make on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the Texans gifted arguably the league's best wide receiver at DeAndre Hopkins for a second-round pick, and a bench runner owed around $ 20 million over the next two seasons. On Monday night, the Vikings negotiated wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh round pick to the Bills for first, fifth and sixth round picks in 2020 and a fourth round in 2021.

Recent WR businesses:

OBJ for a first, a third and a fifth

Brandin Cooks for a 1st

Brandin Cooks for a 1st (again)

Stephon Diggs for a 1st

Amari Cooper for a 1st Annnnd … Nuk Hopkins for a second and an RB on a negative value contract. Bill O’Brien is somehow proving to be a worse GM than HC. – nick wright (@getnickwright) March 17, 2020

Texans switched to Hopkins Y a 2020 fourth round pick for a 2020 second round pick, a 2021 fourth round pick and running back David Johnson. Trade was universally met with heartbreaking confusion. Sporting News 'Vinnie Iyer generously gave the Texans a D in their trade ratings, while the Cardinals got an A. That decision looks even worse now with the Vikings' run for a really good receiver who isn't in the same class as Hopkins.

If Texans aren't going to hire a general manager, they can at least get a phone directory of the other 31 NFL teams. – Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 17, 2020

Diggs was active on Twitter on Monday posting cryptic tweets, including that "it's time for a new beginning." Now he seems to have one. The 26-year-old, who signed a five-year extension with Minnesota in the summer of 2018, is under contract for four more seasons at a base value of $ 45.1 million. He posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and averaged his career best 17.9 yards / catches last season. His new quarterback seems to be happy with the move.

The Vikings didn't seem eager to trade Diggs, even back to when he expressed his frustration during the season, but the Bills' big offer was too good to turn down.

O & # 39; Brien has made some renowned trades in his short tenure as head coach and general manager of the Texans, including exchanging former top pick Jadeveon Clowney for a third-round pick and leaving a first-round pick of 2020, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick for lineman Laremy Tunsil and catcher Kenny Stills.

It's easy to wonder if O & # 39; Brien ever made a call to the Bills.

Look at what Bill O & # 39; Brien got for DeAndre Hopkins, without any external signs of trouble there. Then look at what Rick Spielman got for Stefon Diggs, who everyone knew was not happy. It's not even close. – Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 17, 2020

What the Bills gave for Stefon Diggs: ∙ first round pick

∙ Fourth round selection (2021)

∙ fifth round selection

∙ Sixth round selection What the Cardinals gave up for DeAndre Hopkins: ∙ RB David Johnson

∙ second round pick

∙ Fourth round selection (2021) pic.twitter.com/62YGJ15AH9 – FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 17, 2020

Thought 1: If Diggs was unhappy with the Vikings, I can't imagine his attitude being much better at catching passes from Josh Allen Thought 2: If Bill O & # 39; Brien was the GM of the Vikings, he would have said "You know what, stick with R1. Send us Frank Gore. Https://t.co/RPtJqe52ij – Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) March 17, 2020

Diggs, Brown and Beasley are such a fun WR group … like a kitchen full of all the ingredients. On an unrelated note, it's time to grab another turkey sandwich. – Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 17, 2020

Bill O & # 39; Brien hearing about the Diggs exchange: Wow, how Minnesota can't get Frank Gore back to that deal? Terrible. – Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 17, 2020