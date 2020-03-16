Trump unveils new guidelines calling on Americans to refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more to combat the coronavirus outbreak

It seems like every other day, Donald Trump and his administration are giving the American people updates on the coronavirus and how it will affect our daily lives. In a Monday afternoon speech, Trump said the new guidelines recommend that people refrain from meeting in groups of 10 or more.

This is a measure that your administration says is important to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus here in the United States.

"We have made the decision to further tighten the guidelines and mitigate the infection now," Trump said. "We'd rather be ahead of the curve than behind it, and that's who we are. Therefore, my administration recommends that all Americans, including young and healthy, work to participate in school from home when possible, avoid meeting in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary trips and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants and the public. Food places. "

When asked if this was the new normal for Americans, Trump replied that things could be this way until July or August, or "more than that."

But as quickly as Trump said that, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Health made sure to clarify Trump's comments to allay concerns from Americans that these strict guidelines would be in effect for a time. Look below:

Coronavirus cases in the US USA They have reached more than 4,000. We will continue to keep you informed of any updates and let us know how you are dealing with these changes.