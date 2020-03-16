Trevor Bauer Hosted the Season's Best Charity Baseball Game

The coronavirus may try to stop sports, but players will prevail.

On Saturday, Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer took advantage of the season break to host a game of wiffle ball in the backyard with some teammates from the major and minor leagues.

Bauer broadcast the game live through his company, Momentum, and hooked up a GoFundMe for relief from the coronavirus from MLB game day staff. Raised almost $ 22,000 in less than 24 hours.

"It really is about raising as much as possible for the people affected," Bauer said.

Players included Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich, Padres outfielder Tommy Pham, Angels pitcher Kenyan Middleton and Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger. All players used microphones so that their comments could be part of the broadcast.

Bauer has vowed to show the personalities of baseball players, something he believes MLB does wrong. He has held seminars to help players learn about Twitter and other social media platforms, and how to use them to their advantage. This gathering game was part of their ongoing plan, but it was ultimately for baseball fans and to raise awareness among stadium workers.

"The game was really getting a great platform of people to watch," Bauer said. "One, connect with the fans and give them some baseball." But two, hopefully spread the word and the word about the people who play. Playing in front of a stadium with no one present is strange to everyone and we wanted to draw attention to the fact that the people who play are very important and are fighting right now. "

Based on the money raised, Bauer's plan was successful. The players also seemed to have a good time climbing up and displaying the game.

The game had many diners:

Derek Dietrich promised to hit a home run and he kept his promise.

Some beautiful releases:

Some easy outings, which is to be expected when players don't get a full spring workout. Good drawback to Keynan Middleton out of nowhere.

Art Warren, a pitcher for the Mariners organization, won the MVP for the game. Your prize? A new bottle of hand sanitizer.

And so many jokes from Astros.

Baseball probably won't be back in a few months, so we hope to see more fun games like this, as long as players practice social distancing, of course.