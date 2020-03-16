Last week, Hawks guard Trae Young played basketball in front of more than 15,000 people in a loss of overtime against the Knicks. On Monday, he shot socks at a small trash can in front of an amateur cameraman.

Such is the life of NBA stars now trapped inside like the rest of us during a coronavirus pandemic that caused the disease of at least 181,000 people worldwide as of Monday night. The United States discourages meetings of 10 or more people and encourages residents to stay indoors unless they carry out essential activities. Makeshift basketball (and video game basketball) is the best you can get for a while, from kids staying home from school to the best professional shooters.

Young started 19 of 20 from the field, his only young lady arrived at the beginning of the penultimate season in an attempt that was too short.

Three NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), which attacks the respiratory system. Rudy Gobert was the first to receive the diagnosis, followed by Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood.

The NBA is unlikely to resume until at least mid-June, according to the latest reports.