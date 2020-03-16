Toya Johnson has a new episode of Glam Talk – Watch it here

Toya Johnson made her fans happy with a new YouTube post. Since most people are hanging out at home, they will have something to do these days.

Toya has a YouTube channel where she posts all kinds of exciting videos. He recently posted one, and you can check it out below.

‘Watch my latest episode of glamorous chat on YouTube now! Click my bio link to subscribe to my YouTube channel! #toyasglamsession, "Toya captioned her post.

People praised his channel and the videos he shared on his YouTube channel, saying they couldn't wait for more content.

Someone said, "I love watching your channel, we need more," and another follower posted this: "I am so proud of you! ♥ ️ It makes me laugh to watch it and I enjoy it."

A fan wrote: ‘Hello toya, I love watching your videos. They are very educational, interesting and inspiring! Keep loading more. "

Another follower posted: "@toyajohnson loves how you've grown up a while ago since the last time we talked shit to Abe, but I'm glad you're living your best life, stay safe and healthy."

Someone else said: ‘I love that @toyajohnson is a strong black woman who remains her true identity. 💕 ’

Apart from this, the fans were really sad when Toya announced that a highly anticipated event had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Hello WNM family, we are sad to have to do this, but for the safety of all who will attend, we will cancel the Miami 5k until further notice. Thank you for all your love and continued support. #wnmmiami, "Toya was posting a couple of days ago.

Even though they said they were fans, they fully understood his decision and wished him well.

Apart from this, Toya is living her best life with her family.



