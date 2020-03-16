Tom Hanks' son Colin weighs in after dad sparks debate over Vegemite

Tom Hanks It has sparked quite a bit of debate.
On Sunday, the 63-year-old actor posted a photo of a toast with Vegemite, who appeared to be eating during his time in Australia. The Oscar winner and his wife, Rita WilsonThey have been isolated since they both tested positive for coronavirus last week.
"Thanks to the Helpers," Hanks captioned the food photo. "Let's take care of ourselves and others. Hanx."
After viewing the photo, many fans turned to social media to comment on the amount of Vegemite the Forrest Gump the star had spread over his toast.
"Dear Tom, that's lovely, but you spread the Vegemite too thick," author Jane Caro he tweeted, "The secret of Vegemite toast is 1/3 Vegemite to 2/3 butter maximum. And add mashed avocado for additional awesomeness."
"Wow, that's a lot of Vegemite," TV presenter Michael Rowland additional.
Even chef Gordon Ramsay He admitted that the toast seemed to be "wasting some butter on that Vegemite."
"Bet Gx well," he wrote on Instagram.
Others, however, did not seem so concerned with Hanks' Vegemite proportions.
"Don't listen to it Hanx,quot;, actor Daniel MacPherson he tweeted, "thicker extension, less time in bed. Get well."
Hanks' son Colin, also could not resist joining the debate.
"I've been saying, 'That's too much for a toast' for him for years," he tweeted.
Hanks and Wilson, who were allegedly in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann& # 39; s Elvis presley movie, they were tested for coronavirus after feeling under the weather.
"We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches,quot;, Discard Star wrote on Instagram last week. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and found to be positive."
He then explained, "We Hanks will be tested, watched, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require."
Since then, the dynamic duo has continued to post updates on social media.
"Hello friends. @Ritawilson and I want to thank everyone at Down Under who takes such good care of us," he wrote last week. "We have Covid-19 and we are in isolation, so we don't pass it on to anyone else. There are those who can cause a very serious illness. We are taking it one day at a time. expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? "
Then, paraphrasing his famous line of His own leagueHe wrote, "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."
From shows suspending live studio audiences to movie studios postponing their movie releases, there have been several ways the coronavirus has impacted Hollywood and the entertainment industry. To read more examples, click here. Also, to read how celebrities are helping with relief efforts, click here.