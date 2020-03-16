Tom Hanks' son Colin weighs in after dad sparks debate over Vegemite

Tom Hanks It has sparked quite a bit of debate.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old actor posted a photo of a toast with Vegemite, who appeared to be eating during his time in Australia. The Oscar winner and his wife, Rita WilsonThey have been isolated since they both tested positive for coronavirus last week.

"Thanks to the Helpers," Hanks captioned the food photo. "Let's take care of ourselves and others. Hanx."

After viewing the photo, many fans turned to social media to comment on the amount of Vegemite the Forrest Gump the star had spread over his toast.

"Dear Tom, that's lovely, but you spread the Vegemite too thick," author Jane Caro he tweeted, "The secret of Vegemite toast is 1/3 Vegemite to 2/3 butter maximum. And add mashed avocado for additional awesomeness."

"Wow, that's a lot of Vegemite," TV presenter Michael Rowland additional.

Even chef Gordon Ramsay He admitted that the toast seemed to be "wasting some butter on that Vegemite."

"Bet Gx well," he wrote on Instagram.

Others, however, did not seem so concerned with Hanks' Vegemite proportions.

"Don't listen to it Hanx,quot;, actor Daniel MacPherson he tweeted, "thicker extension, less time in bed. Get well."

Hanks' son Colin, also could not resist joining the debate.

"I've been saying, 'That's too much for a toast' for him for years," he tweeted.