Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from hospital

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson They have been discharged from the hospital, several points of sale report. The representative of the Oscar winner tells E! News celebrities are quarantined at their home in Australia.
The update comes five days after Hanks revealed that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old actor and 63-year-old singer decided to get tested after they both started to feel bad.
"We felt a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches," Hanks wrote via Instagram last week. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and found to be positive."
the Forrest Gump Star then explained: "We Hanks & # 39; will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require." He also promised "to keep the world published and updated."
Hanks kept his word and kept his fans informed. From posting photos of his toast and Vegemite to thanking those who helped care for the duo, Hanks continued to give updates to his followers and lift their spirits.
Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball, "he wrote in a post, paraphrasing one of his famous quotes from His own league.
Many of Hanks and Wilson's famous friends also sent their good wishes.
A-listers are not the only celebrities who test positive for coronavirus. Idris Elba He went to Twitter on Monday to announce that he also tested positive for coronavirus.
Persons He was the first to report the news of Hanks and Wilson's release from the hospital.
