Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from hospital

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson They have been discharged from the hospital, several points of sale report. The representative of the Oscar winner tells E! News celebrities are quarantined at their home in Australia.

The update comes five days after Hanks revealed that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old actor and 63-year-old singer decided to get tested after they both started to feel bad.

"We felt a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches," Hanks wrote via Instagram last week. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and found to be positive."

the Forrest Gump Star then explained: "We Hanks & # 39; will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require." He also promised "to keep the world published and updated."