Tom Hanks and more stars spread hope after coronavirus diagnosis

An increasing number of celebrities and athletes face COVID-19 with hope and sincerity.

Idris ElbaY game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju both confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus on March 16, urging their millions of followers to remain calm and continue while respecting health officials' plan to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Last week, Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson They were among the first celebrities to make their diagnosis public. "Thanks to the helpers," the Oscar winner shared on Twitter, referring to a classic quote by Mister Rogers, who he brought to life in the 2019 movie. A beautiful day in the neighborhood. "Let's take care of ourselves and others."

Meanwhile, Idris has advocated for greater "solidarity,quot; in an always "divided,quot; world.