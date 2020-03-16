Tom Hanks and more stars spread hope after coronavirus diagnosis

An increasing number of celebrities and athletes face COVID-19 with hope and sincerity.
Idris ElbaY game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju both confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus on March 16, urging their millions of followers to remain calm and continue while respecting health officials' plan to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
Last week, Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson They were among the first celebrities to make their diagnosis public. "Thanks to the helpers," the Oscar winner shared on Twitter, referring to a classic quote by Mister Rogers, who he brought to life in the 2019 movie. A beautiful day in the neighborhood. "Let's take care of ourselves and others."
Meanwhile, Idris has advocated for greater "solidarity,quot; in an always "divided,quot; world.
Discover each star that is recovering from the coronavirus in our gallery below:
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Tom Hanks
On March 11, the 63-year-old Oscar winner announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 while filming a movie in Australia. Hanks uplifted fans with his subsequent health updates, and days later E! The news confirmed that he and his wife Rita Wilson they were discharged from the hospital but remained isolated at home in Australia.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Rita Wilson
The 63-year-old country singer has certainly made the most of her time to recover from the coronavirus, compiling and sharing a hit "quarantine,quot; playlist for those who also stay indoors. "I am very grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. It means a lot and strengthens us," she also shared on Instagram.
David Fisher / Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press
Idris Elba
The 47-year-old British actor joined his wife. Sabrina Dhowre when he announced by video on March 16 that he tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with someone who had it. Elba, explaining that she had no symptoms, said: "… Now is the time to really think about social distancing, to wash your hands. Beyond that, there are people who do not show symptoms and that can easily spread it."
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Acura
Kristofer Hivju
"We are in good health,quot;, the game of Thrones The 41-year-old star told her 3.7 million Instagram followers on March 16. "I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for this virus to be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge you to be extremely careful,quot; wash your hands, stay at a distance of 1.5 meters from others, between quarantined; just do everything you can to prevent the virus from spreading. "
Pierre Suu / Getty Images
Olga Kurylenko
The 40-year-old actress, star of the James Bond movie. Quantum of Solace, she urged fans to take care of herself in a post announcing that she also had coronavirus on March 16.
Omar Rawlings / Getty Images
Rudy gobert
After testing positive for COVID-19, the 27-year-old Utah Jazz player announced a $ 500,000 donation to support both the Vivint Smart Home Arena Employee Relief Fund and COVID-related social services.
Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images
Donavan Mitchell
Gobert's teammate announced his diagnosis on March 12. During an appearance in Good morning america, the 23-year-old NBA star explained, "I have no symptoms, which is unique. When people ask me, I would say that if you told me I could play a series of seven games tomorrow, I would be ready to tie up. I am blessed to be able to be well. "
LightRocket via Getty Images
Daniele Rugani
The 25-year-old Italian soccer star announced he tested positive for coronavirus on March 11. Rugani played down the severity of his symptoms, saying Soccer-Italy"I'm fine, I've been pretty good. I haven't had the symptoms you read about in the news. I was lucky despite being a good success, because I was the first in our environment to get it. I hope it serves to raise awareness." .
Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty Images
Callum Hudson-Odoi
On March 13, the 19-year-old English soccer professional said via Twitter that he "recovered,quot; from the coronavirus but would continue to isolate himself.
Bobby Bank / Getty Images
Janet Broderick
Actor Matthew BroderickThe sister of a 64-year-old rector from Beverly Hills, was hospitalized before March 12 after testing positive for coronavirus. "My entire family is grateful for the concern and good wishes for my sister Janet," said Matthew. Deadline two days later. "I am happy to say that he feels much better and is on his way to making a full recovery. We are all very grateful for the wonderful care he received from the amazing Cedars Sinai doctors and nurses."
March 16 Blake LivelyY Ryan Reynolds He promised $ 1 million to food banks in the United States and Canada. See how more of your favorite stars are giving back in response to the global crisis here.
%MINIFYHTMLe045e511c07ee3b824a607428332ab0613%