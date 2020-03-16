Tom Brady Rumor Tracker: Latest Free Agency News, Updates, Projections to Sign Patriots QB

When it comes to wondering what will happen to Tom Brady and the Patriots as NFL 2020 free agency approaches, at this point we are all in the same boat.

We have an idea what the 42-year-old quarterback and New England organization think, but the decision that will create league-altering wave effects is up to Brady, and only he knows what's next for the best QB of all. the times. However, it's clear that no decision has been made whether to return to the Patriots or to sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career.

The answers should come soon. If Brady isn't on the Patriots roster on March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, when the 2020 league year begins, the team will receive a cap limit of $ 13.5 million (signing bonus acceleration), a number that will be halved if you re-sign. That's why coach / general manager Bill Belichick needs clarity on Brady's plans as soon as possible; It goes without saying that the entire New England focus for 2020 and beyond depends on whether Brady will be part of the process.

The NFL's legal manipulation period for future free agents is two days before the start of the league year, so if Brady wants to listen to other teams' pitches (no visits), that's his first chance to do it inside of the league. rules.

Unless Brady and the Patriots reach an agreement before March 16, the events of that 48-hour period will likely answer the question everyone wants the answer to: Where will Brady play in 2020?

Until then, rumors about the most successful passer in football history will stir at breakneck pace. Below is a timeline of those rumors.

Tom Brady news, rumors about free agency

– March 16: The 49ers won't chase quarterback Tom Brady in NFL free agency, according to NBC Sports, adding: "It was Tom Brady's number one choice … go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback." .

– March 11th: The Buccaneers "are getting everything,quot; into Brady in free agency, according to the Tampa Bay Times, adding that the team "will do almost anything,quot; to sign the quarterback in the open market.

– March 5th: Charlie Weis, co-hose for SiriusXM NFL Radio, says the quarterback told him "nobody knows anything,quot; regarding his free agency, adding: "So, anyone who tells you they know, doesn't know."

– March 4: Brady during an Instagram Live session with UFC President Dana White claims that "have a little vacation planned"and will spend,quot; a lot of time "with his family in the weeks leading up to free agency.

– March 3rd: Brady and Belichick talk on the phone about the quarterback's next free agency, according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran, who notes that the conversation "was not particularly productive,quot; and that the Patriots coach "was all business." .

– March 1: The Patriots actually want Brady to re-sign with them, and "Bill Belichick is not freezing Brady," according to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. The Raiders are reportedly interested in Brady, but won't "chase much,quot; in free agency.

– February 27: ESPN NFL Reporter Jeff Darlington Says "Get Up,quot;: "Now I'm At The Point Where would be stunned if Tom Brady returned to New England. "

RIP, my mentions. I know you will hate me. I know you will tell me that I am an idiot. And I understand why it is so difficult for all of us, including myself, to begin to accept this probability. Hey, there is still a chance. But … the reality is … Brady is looking forward to free agency. https://t.co/jDooyna2Hc – Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 27, 2020

– February 27: NFL Network reports that the Giants are a team that could potentially be interested in Brady. The report is based on sources from the NFL Combine.

– February 14th: Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a member of the Minnesota media and father of the future Hall of Fame catcher, reports that the Raiders are prepared to offer Brady $ 60 million for two years.

– February 12: ESPN reports that Brady and the Patriots "have not been involved in contract talks," but that there is "dialogue between him and the Patriots, reflecting that the situation is not animosity."

– Feb. 10: NFL Media Confirms Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Is comfortable letting Brady try free agency. "From what I understand," reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "Kraft's thinking on this was basically, if the parties came together, if Brady decides the Patriots were his best option after trying free agency, and if Bill Belichick – who of course is making the decisions for New England: if he decides that Brady is his best option at this price, in the end, after all this after going through it all, it will mean that basically it should be so. "

– February 2: Brady controls the entire internet when his Hulu ad runs during the Super Bowl a few days after posting a cryptic tweet. Brady says at the end of the commercial: "I'm not going anywhere." This triggers another round of analysis of what it means.

– February 2: ESPN reports that the Raiders "are ready to go after Brady if he doesn't sign with the Patriots again before free agency begins," citing coach Jon Gruden's admiration for the QB and the desire to take him to Las Vegas.

– 12th of January: A week after the Patriots playoff loss, Brady says in a Westwood One radio interview that contract talks "really aren't my concern right now … I love playing soccer. I love playing for ( the Patriots) organization. I really don't know what it looks like moving forward, and I'm taking it day by day. "

– January 9th: Brady posts a message on his Instagram account that suggests he intends to keep playing in 2020. "In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win," says the post. "However, you can learn from that failure, get up with great enthusiasm and put yourself back in the arena. And that's where you'll find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

– January 6th: Kraft tells Peter MM of The MMQB that his "hope and prayer,quot; is for Brady to return to New England, adding: "You are free to decide what you want to do and what is best for you." Brady adds in a conversation with King: "I will explore those (free agency) opportunities as long as they are. If it's the Patriots, great. If that doesn't work, I don't know. I just don't know. I love playing soccer. I still want to. I play soccer. I think I can still play at the championship level. I have to go. I am motivated to go back to work and train. "

– January 5: Shortly after the Patriots lose to the Titans in the playoff wild card round, Brady is asked about his future. "I don't know what the future will be like, and I'm not going to predict it," he says, adding that it is "quite unlikely,quot; that he will retire before the 2020 season. "Playing for (Kraft) and for coach Belichick, I would say that no one has They had a better career than me. Just being with them. I'm so blessed. "

– October 27th: CBS Sports reports that the Chargers are a team to watch over Brady if the QB decides to leave the Patriots in free agency.