Tiny Harris is having fun in her crib with T.I. And Zonnique Pullins – Watch her video

Tiny Harris found something fun to do around the house by distancing herself socially. She posted a video featuring her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, and her husband, T.I. Check it out below.

‘In the crib with that !! #stepchallenge 2nd video is our bloopers @ troubleman31 video all in our way !! @caitlinjody_ @mikaylacottle @zonniquejailee 👑💙🤩‼ ️ ’Tiny captioned the post that includes two short clips.

Fans are laughing after seeing Tip walking in the background.

Someone said, "I'm crying why Tip looks at the camera like an old man out of the corner of his eye!" And a commenter posted this: "I definitely heard t.i in my head,quot; and what are we going through here "‘

One commenter wrote, "He's so daddy … they always want to see what someone is up to," and a follower said, "Mannnn, I thought Tip would join !! I should have known better !!! & # 39;

One follower said, "Advice appearing in the video like what the hell is this,quot; is too funny, "and another commenter posted this:" I thought @ problemman31 was about to take a quick move to the right. "

A follower said, "@ troubleman31 looked like wtf, so you didn't see me pass by and brought lil @onlyheiress bk lmao do fam @majorpharris @zonniquejailee,quot;.

Apart from this, Tiny could have taken advantage of her fans' day with the photo she shared on her social media account.

There are more beloved celebrities in the photo, as you will see for yourselves. People got excited about a young Tamar Braxton and some were amazed at how different she used to look compared to now.

Speaking of Tamar, she and her former friend and colleague Loni Love have been coming and going for several years about the public firing of The real.

Tamar blamed Loni for her brutal departure from the talk show, but Loni denied the claims and blamed her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, for the departure, as previously reported.



