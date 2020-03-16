This video of Mindy Kaling playing the piano is hilariously inspiring

Mindy kaling he is a professional pianist! Well … maybe not yet.
Sunday night, the Office Alum took to Instagram to share a fun video of her "playing,quot; the piano. Before tickling the ivories, Kaling explained to her fans that her love of music inspired her to try the piano.
"Do you know that when you love music so much that you feel like you hear something beautiful on the piano and that you can play it, even though you don't know how to play the piano?" Kaling asked his followers on social media. "This is how I feel. So, you know what? I think I'm going to try."
It was then that Kaling started "playing,quot;, closing his eyes as he moved his hands around the keys. The performance even impressed Kaling.
"Wow, I guess I can really play the piano," Kaling joked. "It's just going to show you, when there's a will there's a way."
Kaling captioned the post, "When You Have Too Much Confidence in Your Piano Skills."
As most of the world remains isolated amid Coronavirus concerns, Kaling has been giving his followers updates on his activities. Just a few days ago, the actress gave a sweet greeting to Taylor Swift after watching his Netflix documentary, American Miss.
"I loved #MissAmericana, the @ taylorswift13 documentary. I loved his music, but now I love it (it's strange to say about someone I've never met)," Kaling tweeted. "If you make your own art, if you've ever been underestimated, if you love and care about your mother, it's a must see!"