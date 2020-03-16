This video of Mindy Kaling playing the piano is hilariously inspiring

Mindy kaling he is a professional pianist! Well … maybe not yet.

Sunday night, the Office Alum took to Instagram to share a fun video of her "playing,quot; the piano. Before tickling the ivories, Kaling explained to her fans that her love of music inspired her to try the piano.

"Do you know that when you love music so much that you feel like you hear something beautiful on the piano and that you can play it, even though you don't know how to play the piano?" Kaling asked his followers on social media. "This is how I feel. So, you know what? I think I'm going to try."

It was then that Kaling started "playing,quot;, closing his eyes as he moved his hands around the keys. The performance even impressed Kaling.

"Wow, I guess I can really play the piano," Kaling joked. "It's just going to show you, when there's a will there's a way."