Home Entertainment This simple act of kindness is exactly what we need in the...

This simple act of kindness is exactly what we need in the middle of the coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>This simple act of kindness is exactly what we need in the middle of the coronavirus
%MINIFYHTMLa6efd688dd7075f34bdac6e830c1a5dc11% %MINIFYHTMLa6efd688dd7075f34bdac6e830c1a5dc12%

As the famous Mr. Rogers advised, "find the helpers."

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, such a helper was found in London, where a woman offered help to her neighbors during this time of trial.

%MINIFYHTMLa6efd688dd7075f34bdac6e830c1a5dc13%%MINIFYHTMLa6efd688dd7075f34bdac6e830c1a5dc14%

"If someone needs something during this crazy time: 100 rolls, help with shopping / errands if you are elderly or disabled, a cup of sugar, etc. or just need an extra hand, we are happy to help you. Call or leave us a note,quot; said the note. "85th floor."

%MINIFYHTMLa6efd688dd7075f34bdac6e830c1a5dc15% %MINIFYHTMLa6efd688dd7075f34bdac6e830c1a5dc16%

Then the story became sweeter. The woman's act of kindness was met with an equally kind response: a box of chocolates.

"GOOD KARMA for your wonderful offer of help to the people below … Thank you!" a message in the box read.

"A woman in London posted this note in her apt building,quot; Today& # 39; s Hoda Kotb He wrote on Instagram while sharing the photo. "He heard a knock on the door and when he opened it there was nobody … but there was a box of chocolates."

"Life as we know it has changed for a time, an unexplored territory, kindness is everything," said one comment.

"So beautiful,quot; someone else wrote in a comment. "Good karma for sure. We are going to love each other as our lives depend on it because they do."

%MINIFYHTMLa6efd688dd7075f34bdac6e830c1a5dc17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©