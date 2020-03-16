This scientific breakthrough may be the key to defeating the coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTML2e48cf4ba64b444fb59acd9ce9b0a40511% %MINIFYHTML2e48cf4ba64b444fb59acd9ce9b0a40512%

Scientists around the world are currently competing to develop a coronavirus vaccine to finally begin to fight the COVID-19 virus that is wreaking havoc, infecting large masses of people and causing loss of life worldwide.

New breakthroughs by researchers in Texas, as well as China, have shed new light on how the virus really works within the human body, and the hope is that their research can bring everyone closer to developing a vaccine.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Although the bad news has been building up over the past few days as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread inexorably across the planet, scientists and researchers have made significant progress that takes them one step closer to developing a vaccine. which is desperately needed.

That breakthrough implies a new insight into how the coronavirus works and operates within the human body, which also explains why it is so deadly and such a fearsome pandemic. Two teams of researchers, at Westlake University in Hangzhou, China, and at the University of Texas at Austin, have now published the insights they've learned about how the virus enters human cells and essentially hijacks them.

%MINIFYHTML2e48cf4ba64b444fb59acd9ce9b0a40513% %MINIFYHTML2e48cf4ba64b444fb59acd9ce9b0a40514%

The Austin scientists, who published their findings in the journal in mid-February. ScienceHe discovered that something called peak protein is equivalent to the key that opens the door to cells for the virus to enter. The team in China followed that up with their own research, also published in Science in the last few days, presenting the rest of the image: how that spike protein really works.

%MINIFYHTML2e48cf4ba64b444fb59acd9ce9b0a40515% %MINIFYHTML2e48cf4ba64b444fb59acd9ce9b0a40516%

The idea is that understanding how the virus attaches to human cells could be an important step toward developing drugs that stop that process.

Meanwhile, tThese efforts occur at the same time that other teams of scientists from around the world compete to reach similar conclusions. Scientists in Canada, for example, have recently been able to successfully isolate and replicate the virus. Those researchers, from universities in Toronto and Ontario, used samples of the virus from two patients in Canada. "Now that we have isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the agent responsible for COVID-19), we can share this with other researchers and continue this teamwork," said Dr. Arinjay Banerjee of McMaster University. in a sentence about your work

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They have estimated that a vaccine will not be ready for the public for at least another year, although authorities in China say they may have a vaccine ready for clinical trials and for use in emergencies as early as April. In the United States, the first clinical trials begin today, with 45 volunteers receiving an early stage of the vaccine to see if it produces harmful side effects.

Image source: NACHO GALLEGO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock