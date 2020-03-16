This photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has gone viral

It was Alia Bhatt's birthday yesterday and the Bollywood diva turned 27. The actress spent her time with her close friends and the actress was flooded with wishes on social media. While all of her co-stars sent warm wishes, one wish that has drawn much attention is from Natasha Poonawala, as the image she posted of the actress took the internet by surprise.

Natasha Poonawala shared a throwback image, where Alia Bhatt is seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir hugs her and kisses her on the cheeks. Not only that, one can see another celebrity couple in the picture. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are also seen enjoying some PDAs. The throwback image is from New York and the click surely makes it clear that this double date went super good. Nice, isn't it?