This new iPhone 12 concept is the most impressive phone I've ever seen – BGR

The release date for Apple's iPhone 12 could have been set in stone and one point, but the company's plans are up in the air right now.

Some reports suggest that Apple still intends to unveil its new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones in September, but that they may not launch until sometime in October or even November, depending on how the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic unfolds. .

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the launch of the next-generation iPhone lineup, there are many things we know about the design and features thanks to leaks from multiple reliable sources.

The biggest news in the world right now is obviously the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that will continue to spread around the world for many months. It is already more serious than SARS and H1N1, and things will not improve soon. Obviously, there are far more important concerns than what that might mean for a smartphone launch, but Apple's iPhone 12 plans still have a huge impact on its business, on the businesses of its suppliers and manufacturing partners, and in Apple fans. The iPhone is not just a small device, it is actually a crucial piece of the global economy.

It will be a long time before we know exactly what Apple's plans are for the launch of its new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones. It is at least 6 months before they become official, however, there are many things that we do know. Leaks from various trusted sources with good track records have shed a lot of light on the redesigned Apple iPhone 12 and some of the key new features we can expect to see when the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models finally hit stores.

Most of what we know right now comes from the same source, and is none other than TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It has been the primary source of information on unreleased Apple products for many years, and has had much to say about the new iPhone 12 series.

First of all, there are two big changes in store when the iPhone 12 line launches. One big change is the design of the phones, which Kuo says will feature flat metal edges similar to what Apple did on the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 5. The second big change will be the number of phones Apple is launching for the first time. Apparently, Apple will create four different models of iPhone 12 instead of the three that most people expect. Apple has released three new high-end iPhone models every year since 2017. However, this year there will apparently be two new iPhone 12 models and two new iPhone 12 Pro models. Here's a Kuo chart that breaks them down:

Image source: TF International Securities

A more recent leak of the iPhone 12 from a different reliable source added even more new information about Apple's upcoming new iPhone models. Based on that leak, the new phones will have a 64-megapixel main rear camera, the night mode will work on all the sensors in the rear camera instead of just the main wide-angle camera, and all new iPhone 12 models will have an OLED display. enhanced with a 120Hz refresh rate.

We already took a look last week at what Apple's new iPhone 12 series phones will really look like. In addition to the blatant bug we explained regarding the camera, the video we share is believed to be a very accurate representation of the iPhone 12 Pro phones that Apple will launch later this year. Now, let's take a look at what the "perfect,quot; iPhone 12 would look like, with a much sleeker screen design. Anyone using a recent iPhone model will tell you that notch is not a big problem at all, but it would still be nice to see a new iPhone with a more modern display design. Perhaps iPhone 13 will resemble the stunning iPhone concept you'll see in the video below, created by graphic designer Muhsin M. Belaal Auckburaully for YouTube channel DBS Designing.

An on-screen fingerprint reader would be great on an upcoming iPhone, but only if it aligns with rumors suggesting Apple will use a new type of sensor that can read fingerprints anywhere on the lower half of the screen instead just with a little objective touch. We'd also love to see that on iPhones that still have Face ID so users can take advantage of whatever security method they choose.

Sadly, real iPhone 12 phones won't look anything like the versions shown in this video, but that doesn't make Auckburaully's vision any less surprising. You can see more images from every angle imaginable on your Behance page.