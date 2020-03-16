This is the new Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X – BGR

Microsoft made another surprise announcement of the Xbox X Series, revealing the full specs of the new console, as well as more details on the new Xbox controller to be included with it.

The controller will feature several design enhancements to improve accessibility, Microsoft said.

The Wireless Controller will also connect to a variety of devices, not just the new Xbox, and will feature lower latency as well as fast USB-C battery charging support.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Microsoft made another surprise Xbox announcement Monday, the third since last year's big reveal. It started in mid-December with the X Series name and design revealed. About a month ago, Microsoft detailed the main specs and features of the console, without going into too much hardware detail.

The company's new announcements provide those details, including the storage information we crave, as well as early console demos. The company also revealed more information about the new Xbox controller. The device has been slightly redesigned and supports additional functions. Like the PlayStation 5 controller, the Xbox controller can be charged via USB-C. But there seems to be at least one DualShock 5 feature that Xbox won't match.

%MINIFYHTMLfa4a315b71d28f78238007928042b00211% %MINIFYHTMLfa4a315b71d28f78238007928042b00212%

The new Xbox Wireless Controller to ship with the new X Series this holiday season, according to Microsoft, features a streamlined design to increase accessibility, especially when it comes to younger gamers.

Image Source: Microsoft

Microsoft rounded the bumpers, slightly rounded and reduced the parts around the triggers, and "carefully,quot; sculpted the cuffs. In addition, the triggers and bumpers have a new dot pattern meant to provide better grip, while the new D-pad design has been adapted to fit various types of games that require all kinds of movement. The D-pad also features a recess to support the thumb.

The new controller is backward compatible with the Xbox One and can be connected to a variety of devices, including PC, Android, and iPhone, via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that should make pairing even easier. The controller will also remember multiple devices. When it comes to charging, the device supports USB-C connectivity, though it's unclear if the X Series has its own USB-C ports. The controller also supports wired headphones.

One of the most interesting features of the new controller concerns latency. The wireless controller will come with DLI support, which is short for Dynamic Latency Input. This is the technology in the console and the HDMI connection to the TV that allows the controller to send information more frequently than before. That information matches the exact boxes on the screen, resulting in a more accurate gaming experience.

Finally, the controller features a share button that allows players to capture screenshots and record videos during the game.

Image Source: Microsoft

However, the new Xbox Wireless Controller will not have a touchscreen. And Microsoft didn't address the enhancements to the haptics, if any. Sony did a great business with the new DualShock 5 haptics in October. Sony, however, has not yet shown us its latest generation controller or console.

Image Source: Xbox