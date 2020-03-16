"This is serious, now is the time to think about social distance,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

(CBSLA) – Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

The 47-year-old announced the news in a Twitter video on Monday afternoon.

Elba said he is doing well and that his wife Sabrina Dhwore Elba has not yet been tested. The actor said he did not show any symptoms of Covid-19, but that he was exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Elba said she has been in quarantine since last Friday and received the news of the positive test result on Monday.

"This is serious, now is the time to think about social distancing," Elba said in her Twitter video.

The news of the positive Elba test result comes days after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

