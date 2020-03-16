This is how Sanya Malhotra prepared for her role in Shakuntala Devi

After proving success with her debut movie Dangal, Sanya Malhotra proved that she is a person to be reckoned with. Later, the actor continued to impress the audience with films like Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, and Photograph. Sanya also has some pretty cool projects lined up including Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan.

Sanya plays Vidya's daughter, aka Shakuntala Devi, Anupama Banerjee in the movie. During an interview with a prominent newspaper, the young actress spoke about how she prepared for her role. She said: “My character in Shakuntala Devi is based on a real person, her daughter Anupama Banerjee. I think 70 percent of our work is done by the makeup and hair salon department. With my gaze fixed, I put my shoes on easily. My director also helped me a lot to understand my character in the movie. "

In addition to Shakuntala Devi, Sanya will also be seen in Anurag Basu Ludo and Pagglait. Both films are slated to premiere this year.